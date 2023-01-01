ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin, TN

City of Erin asking residents to conserve water amid shortage

By Alicia Patton
 3 days ago

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Erin is asking all residents to conserve their water usage as the area continues to experience a shortage.

On New Year’s Day, the city announced that residents should conserve their usage until water is restored to the City of TN Ridge.

Power failures amplify calls for utility to rethink gas

Officials are reportedly doing their best to push water to TN Ridge, but customers in Erin should conserve their water so more supply can be pushed to the City of TN Ridge.

In a post, city officials asked residents to report neighbors who they see “washing a car or pressure washing” because they are “contributing to other people being without drinking water.”

Residents located in the City of TN Ridge are asked to call 721-3385 if they are in need of a case or water or water voucher.

