New York State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones Earns the Right to Be Giants' QB of the Future with Playoff Berth

There isn't a team in the NFL that has exceeded expectations in 2022 by a wider margin than the New York Giants. Part of the reason those expectations were modest was uncertainty under center. Headed into the final year of his rookie deal, the general belief was that Daniel Jones was just playing out the string—after three mostly unimpressive seasons, the Giants passed on Jones' fifth-year option last offseason.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Mets Rumors: Carlos Correa's Contract to Be 'Dramatically Different' If He Signs

The ongoing saga between the New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa doesn't appear to nearing a conclusion, but a bit of clarity was provided on Tuesday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that if Correa eventually signs with New York, it likely will not be the 12-year, $315 million contract he originally agreed to prior to the holdup caused by his physical examination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NFL Players and Coaches Under the Most Pressure in Week 18

In the NFL, pressure is a constant. For every player and coach. Those who don't perform will be replaced by ones who do. Head coaches who don't win don't stay head coaches for long. The ramifications of that pressure make (or cost) players millions of dollars every season. But for...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Pro Football HOF Delays 2023 Finalist Announcement Out of Respect for Damar Hamlin

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that it has delayed the announcement of the finalists for its Class of 2023 out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The announcement of the 15 modern-era finalists...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

Ahead of the final week of the NFL regular season, there are still numerous unanswered questions about the postseason picture in both the AFC and NFC. In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the AFC South title on the line, while other teams such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers push for a postseason berth.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18

The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...
Bleacher Report

Projecting 2023 NFL Draft Stock of CFB Title Game's Biggest Stars

The 2023 College Football National Championship will feature No. 1 Georgia, looking to repeat as national champions, and No. 3 TCU, which is playing in its first-ever national title game. Both of these teams feature several stars that will be heavily discussed leading up to April's NFL draft in Kansas...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2023: Updated AFC, NFC Wild-Card Bracket Ahead of Week 18

Less than one week remains of the 2022 NFL season, and it's going to come down to the wire for a few teams as they try to come out of some tight wild-card races on top. Vying for the final wild-card berth in the AFC are the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, who have the best chance at getting in going into this weekend.
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Teams That Should Be Willing to Pay the Price to Get Sean Payton

As we approach the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. A few of them will be seeking new head coaches in the offseason. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers fired their head coaches during the season, and other...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV

