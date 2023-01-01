ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants Seek Long-Term Contracts With Jones, Barkley, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

Both players are set to become free agents in the offseason.

The Giants have a chance to clinch a playoff berth Sunday, but the team apparently already is thinking about what it will take to keep two key players around for the future. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports New York plans on making multiyear offers to both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley .

Both Jones and Barkley are set to hit free agency in the offseason, forcing the Giants to make a decision about their futures. They have the luxury of being able to use the franchise tag on one of the two, but they must agree to a long-term deal with the other to keep them both on the roster next year.

Barkley has enjoyed a strong season as he finally seems fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in 2021. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his career, scored 10 touchdowns for the second time and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Jones, meanwhile, is having a career year thanks in part to new coach Brian Daboll. The fourth-year pro already has set a career-high with 3,028 passing yards, and although he only has 13 touchdown passes, his five interceptions are currently a career low. Jones has also run for 617 yards and six touchdowns, both career highs.

