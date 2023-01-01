Read full article on original website
Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a Kansas City home have identified the victim as 45-year-old Marcus R Benson. Just after 8p.m. Dec. 30, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they...
KCTV 5
Following 2 deadly unintentional shootings involving children, police discuss storing guns safely
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a month apart, two children have died in the Kansas City metropolitan area from apparent accidental shootings. On Nov. 28, 4-year-old Roman Andrews died following what is believed to be an unintentional shooting in Kansas City, Kansas. On Christmas Eve around 6:45 p.m.,...
14-year-old will be prosecuted as adult in Olathe Black Bob Park homicide
A 14-year-old charged in a 2022 deadly shooting at Olathe's Black Bob Park will now be prosecuted as an adult, a Kansas judge ruled.
abc17news.com
Kansas City, Kansas, police identify man killed by officers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified the man killed last week after a confrontation with police. The man was identified Monday as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the incident began around 8 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, when a man called police looking for help after his car broke down. An officer arrived and police say a man emerged from the woods pointing a gun before taking the police car, prompting a chase. The man eventually stopped, exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at officer. A police spokesman says multiple officers opened fire, killing the man. The officers who fired shots are on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
KMBC.com
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
KMBC.com
Police identify man shot and killed by KCK officers after driving away in a patrol car
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the man shot and killed Friday morning by police in the 9400 block of Parallel Parkway. The suspect, Thomas Marshall, 53, was a Kansas City, Kansas resident. Police say Marshall pointed a gun at multiple officers and,...
Raytown man identified as victim in New Year's Day homicide in Independence
A shooting inside an Independence convenience store on New Year's Day killed a 24-year-old Raytown man.
Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead in Grandview
A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in a Grandview residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
Olathe mother says son was fatally shot by police during mental health call for help
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police are expected to officially release the name of a young man shot and killed by police Saturday night. His family has already stepped forward, releasing photos and some information about that night. Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Lynch’s family says he suffered from schizophrenia. His mother...
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Five injured in multiple crashes on I-35 in Olathe
Olathe police responded to multiple crashes on southbound Interstate 35 near Lone Elm Road on Monday evening.
Kansas man faces felony charges for wild incident with a gun
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a weekend shooting incident. Just after 7p.m. Friday, a suspect identified a 20-year-old Junah Sisney allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun at an establishment called The Bullpen, 811 Eighth Street in Baldwin City, according to a media release from police.
KCTV 5
Mother outraged following New Year’s Day shooting in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot early Sunday morning near Westport Road and Mill Street. KCTV5 learned of the shooting when the mother of one of the victims called the newsroom. Police then confirmed that not only was her daughter shot there, but a man was also shot by the same spray of gunfire. Police described the man’s injuries as life-threatening.
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
