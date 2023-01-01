ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clif Pryor
3d ago

Where is all the Texas lottery money going it’s supposed to go to schools and roads and they both suck. Hell I-35 has been under continual construction since the 1980’s

Alli
3d ago

It won’t hurt them a bit. Elderly and disabled people shouldn’t have to pay outrageous property taxes anyway. The schools in our district has millions, and we’re just a small town in Texas 5,000 pop. They’re not hurting and never will…they don’t need the disabled to support them, and the kids are being well educated. This will not hinder their education! But they do need to pay their staff a LOT better…all of the teachers and custodians. They are very underpaid.

Nogs sgon
3d ago

What will schools do to make up money? Try not wasting all of it on stadiums and sports. Stop spending money on fancy schools. The schools don't need to be amazing architectural masterpieces.... CFISD, looking at you.

