Where is all the Texas lottery money going it’s supposed to go to schools and roads and they both suck. Hell I-35 has been under continual construction since the 1980’s
It won’t hurt them a bit. Elderly and disabled people shouldn’t have to pay outrageous property taxes anyway. The schools in our district has millions, and we’re just a small town in Texas 5,000 pop. They’re not hurting and never will…they don’t need the disabled to support them, and the kids are being well educated. This will not hinder their education! But they do need to pay their staff a LOT better…all of the teachers and custodians. They are very underpaid.
What will schools do to make up money? Try not wasting all of it on stadiums and sports. Stop spending money on fancy schools. The schools don't need to be amazing architectural masterpieces.... CFISD, looking at you.
Related
Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?
Proposed legislation tries to elevate tenant rights in Texas
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
For the first time, a woman is serving as 2nd Chief for Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year
Texas laws signed in 2021 are officially in effect with the start of 2023
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
Texas lawmakers must decide what to do with surplus
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
A new year means new laws in Kansas
Warning Texans: Your gift cards may lose value before the expiration date
What to know about Texas bats and the best places, times to see them
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
Gov. Abbott activates state emergency resources ahead of storms
Chron.com
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 118