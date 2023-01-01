Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Deputies: 2 injured in shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man and a woman in their 20's are injured after a shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 9:50 p.m. on the 800-block of Colbert Avenue. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was seen traveling in a...
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
WEAR
18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
WEAR
UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
WEAR
South Walton firefighters investigate cause of commercial fire in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after the South Walton Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Miramar Beach early Wednesday morning. According to firefighters, crew members were on scene of the fire at a building located in the area of U.S. Highway 98 W and Professional Place around 3:30 a.m.
WEAR
Police: Man started fire in Baldwin County home, tried to trap people inside
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Robertsdale man is facing six counts of attempted murder after starting a fire inside a Loxley home and trying to trap people inside. The incident happened on New Years Day at a home at 24418 Precious Drive in Loxley. Marlon Pineda-Enamorado, 38, was arrested and...
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
Escambia Co. finishes fire safety campaign with 16 red bulbs
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the conclusion of “Keep the Wreath Green,” Escambia County Fire Rescue placed a total of 16 red bulbs on the wreaths between Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. The county said throughout the duration of “Keep the Wreath Green,” the City of Pensacola managed to have one residential structure […]
WEAR
Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference...
9 homicides in 2022, 1 remains unsolved; Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked nine homicide cases in 2022 resulting in 13 deaths. OCSO said a deadly shooting on Okaloosa Island days before 2022 began also remains unsolved. The department located the victim’s vehicle days later but is seeking input from the public on any of these unsolved cases. […]
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue to hold physical abilities test
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday. It will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, 1 N. "Q" St., at 8 a.m. The test is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue. Certified firefighters with a certificate...
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
WEAR
Person wanted in relation to convenient store robberies in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is searching for an individual who is wanted in Escambia County. Escambia County deputies say the person is wanted in relation to several armed robberies at convenience stores in the area. Deputies say the robberies happened between Nov. 10 and Jan 2. The...
Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP
UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
Early morning fire in Fairhope caused by lightning: Volunteer fire department
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department said a fire at a Fairhope home on Nichols Avenue was caused by a lightning strike. According to officials, the fire broke out at 4:11 a.m. The homeowner said one resident was in the garage working out while the homeowner was asleep. She said […]
