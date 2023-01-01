MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.

MILTON, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO