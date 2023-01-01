ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. finishes fire safety campaign with 16 red bulbs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the conclusion of “Keep the Wreath Green,” Escambia County Fire Rescue placed a total of 16 red bulbs on the wreaths between Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022. The county said throughout the duration of “Keep the Wreath Green,” the City of Pensacola managed to have one residential structure […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County Fire Rescue to hold physical abilities test

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue will hold a physical abilities test Saturday. It will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4, 1 N. "Q" St., at 8 a.m. The test is open to anyone interested in joining Escambia County Fire Rescue. Certified firefighters with a certificate...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
PACE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested after brief standoff in Mobile late Tuesday night off DIP

UPDATE: A 28-year-old man was arrested following a standoff Tuesday night that resulted from a domestic dispute, Mobile police said. Delmico Williams Jr., is charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment and domestic violence harassment; In addition, he is charged with probation violations, jail records show. Officers responded to the 1000...
MOBILE, AL

