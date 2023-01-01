ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Related
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
KTVZ

McCarthy loses fourth speaker vote with bid for gavel increasingly in peril

Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the fourth round of voting to elect a speaker — a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid for speaker and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative. The House is voting in a fifth round.
COLORADO STATE
KTVZ

What happens in the House when there is no speaker?

House Republicans’ failure to elect a speaker on Tuesday after multiple rounds of voting isn’t just denying the GOP a leader — it’s holding up much of the functioning of the chamber. The position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new Congress, followed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTVZ

5 things to know for January 4: House, Damar Hamlin, Covid-19, Abortion, Japan

Some passengers who were recently affected by Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown are receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill” for enduring such turbulent times. Meanwhile, lots of luggage remains in limbo — and it could be several days to weeks until some passengers are reunited with their bags again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVZ

Brazilian authorities intend to revive fraud case against George Santos

Law enforcement officials in Brazil will reinstate fraud charges against Rep.-elect George Santos, the Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office tells CNN, as the New York Republican officially assumes his role in the US House Tuesday under a cloud of suspicion over his dubious resume. Prosecutors said they will seek...

