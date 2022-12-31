Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life
Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ
Have $500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Regularly adding money to stocks can be one of the smartest financial moves you make. The popular market barometer, the S&P 500 index, has returned 11% per year since 1950, which includes several market crashes along the way. The key is consistency. Adding $500 per month to growing companies will...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
msn.com
2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
Here's the 2023 Chart Setup for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
The bear market roared throughout 2022. In a somewhat cruel twist, the S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Jan. 4, the second trading day of the new year. From that point on, it's been a feast for the bears. As inflation was raging at the start of the year,...
NASDAQ
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both taking huge hits in 2022, investors are probably scared to put money into the stock market right now. This fear is justified, given how much portfolio value has likely been lost throughout the year. But amid all the uncertainty out there right...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Dorian LPG LPG: This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which owns and operates Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 day.
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher With Eyes On China Risk. U.S. equity futures nudged higher Thursday, extending a pattern that has dominated markets for much of the holiday-shortened week, as investors continue to track developments in China's Covid crisis and its impact on domestic growth prospects.
Top Wall Street Strategist Says Stick With 6 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks in 2023
A top Wall Street strategist feels energy could once again shine in 2023. These six outstanding stocks offer big and dependable dividends that could be raised this year, making them excellent total return candidates.
