Mitch McConnell Faces Republican Revolt Over His 'Number One Priority'
A group of House Republicans warned earlier this week that they would not work with Senate colleagues who helped to pass a government funding bill.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Nikki Haley rips McConnell's meet-up with Biden as 'publicity stunt'
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) Wednesday gathering with President Joe Biden as a "publicity stunt."
Gov. Beshear criticizes Trump, gently knocks Biden
Gov. Beshear criticized former President Trump for dining with a white nationalist and gently distanced himself from current President Joe Biden as he tries to make own way in his 2023 bid for reelection.
Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress
COVINGTON, Ky., Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come.
President Biden to appear with Mitch McConnell in Kentucky to tout infrastructure spending
President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make...
The enduring career of Chuck Schumer, who rose from the House of Representatives in the early 1980s to become the powerful Senate majority leader
As he surpasses 42 years on Capitol Hill, Schumer is poised to exert even greater influence in Washington and across the nation for years to come.
President Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tout Kentucky bridge project
President Biden traveled to Kentucky today to tout a $1.6 billion bridge project that resulted from the bipartisan infrastructure package he signed in 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined him for the visit. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins us to discuss the significance of the rare joint appearance.
FBI investigating online threats targeting Ky. schools, Rand Paul, Mitch McConnell
The FBI's Louisville office is investigating threats posted online targeting a number of western Kentucky schools along with Sen. Rand Paul and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
'It sends an important message': Biden touts bipartisan efforts on Brent Spence
President Joe Biden visited Covington Wednesday to address newly granted funding that will allow improvements on the Brent Spence Bridge corridor to begin.
McCarthy loses fifth speaker vote with bid for gavel increasingly in peril
Kevin McCarthy suffered yet another stinging defeat on Wednesday as he lost in the fifth round of voting to elect a speaker -- a major blow that increasingly imperils his bid for speaker and heightens uncertainty over whether he can still secure the gavel or if a viable candidate will emerge as an alternative.
House set to vote for a fourth round in speakership fight as McCarthy's bid in peril
House Republicans are at a contentious stalemate over who will serve as the next speaker as Kevin McCarthy vows to continue his increasingly imperiled bid for the gavel. The fight, which began on the first day of the 118th Congress, has thrown the new House GOP majority into chaos and undercut the party's agenda.
House adjourns after chaotic day without electing a speaker as McCarthy fails to lock down votes
The new House GOP majority is locked in a chaotic once-in-a-century fight to determine who will serve as the next speaker after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary support to win in three rounds of voting on Tuesday. The House is now adjourned until Wednesday at noon as Republicans scramble to find a path forward.
Here are the 20 House Republicans who voted against McCarthy for speaker on the third ballot
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy suffered a third rebuke for speaker before the House adjourned Tuesday evening. Twenty Republicans voted against him -- an increase from the 19 defections in the first two rounds of balloting. McCarthy, who needed 218 votes, had failed to secure the speaker's gavel by the third round, earning 202 votes in the final tally.
What happens in the House when there is no speaker?
House Republicans' failure to elect a speaker on Tuesday after multiple rounds of voting isn't just denying the GOP a leader -- it's holding up much of the functioning of the chamber. The position is traditionally filled on the first day of a new Congress, followed by the swearing in...
Meet the history-makers of the 118th Congress
The 118th Congress, being sworn in Tuesday, will eclipse several records set by the outgoing Congress. It features a record-setting number of women, 149 -- expanding female representation by just two members above the record set by the 117th Congress. Overall, women of color will also break a record for their representation this year, with 58 serving, and within the House alone, there will be a record number of both Latinas and Black women.
