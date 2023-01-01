Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Connell, Paige Ashley; 29; McPherson. CHARGES REQUESTED: Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose misd warrant.
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline Basketball Pregame Show: 5:45 p.m. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs. Minneapolis Lady Lions Basketball: 6 p.m. on Southeast of Saline Campus, Gypsum. Southeast of...
Stolen pickup linked to theft case in another part of town; Salina man arrested
A pickup stolen at a west Salina restaurant was later found at the scene of a theft case in the northern part of the city. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 23-year-old Kansas man told police on Saturday that he had left his 2013 Ford F150 pickup parked at Russell's Restaurant, 671 Westport Boulevard, while he was out of town on a job. When the man returned to Salina, he discovered that the pickup, valued at $8,500, was missing. Items in the pickup that also were missing included a Remington 870 shotgun valued at $800 and 55 waterfowl decoys valued at $400.
Salina man jailed in Manhattan on drug allegations
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Riley County have arrested a Salina man on two warrants related to drug allegations. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Jason Smith of Salina for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Police: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday
The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
Kansas customers experience extra charges after new food sales tax implementation
Shopping for groceries can be expensive and the recent drop in Kansas food sales tax was supposed to bring relief, but for some customers that drop in tax came with a hefty charge in taxes.
UPDATED: Ideatek resolves payment processing issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Here is the official statement from Ideatek on the billing issue from over the weekend. "On Jan. 2, certain IdeaTek customers received late payment notices because their scheduled autopay was not processed as expected," the company said. "IdeaTek isolated the matter to an issue with its payment processor. As of Monday evening, payments were being processed and new invoice copies were being emailed to all customers that were affected."
Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.
On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.
Driver frees himself after SUV flips into Salina creek
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver in Salina was able to free himself from his water-logged car after it flipped into a local creek. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to Gypsum Valley Rd. - south of Schilling or near Gypsum Creek in Salina - with reports of an injury crash.
Salina was slightly warmer, drier in 2022, weather service reports
Following is an annual 2022 climate summary for Salina, with weather maps for the state. The average annual temperature was 56.3 degrees, 0.5 degrees warmer than average. 2022 tied for the 47th warmest year since records began in 1900. The hottest daily temperature was 106 degrees on July 15 and...
