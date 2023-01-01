Read full article on original website
Major winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Major winter storms are dumping on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South. A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis on Tuesday but no passengers were injured. Delta Air Lines says the Airbus A320 from Los Cabos, Mexico, landed safely, but then the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.” To the south, a possible tornado damaged homes, downed trees and flipped a vehicle on its side in Montgomery, Alabama, early Wednesday. In Southern California, forecasters say it's “all systems go” for a major storm to sweep over the area Wednesday and Thursday.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
McCarthy fails to win House Speaker spot as new challenger arises
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed a fourth time in two days to win his bid to serve as Speaker of the House Wednesday as Republicans remain divided and the position remains unfilled. Another vote will be needed to confirm a speaker, and until then...
