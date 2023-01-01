Major winter storms dump on California, Upper Midwest. MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Major winter storms are dumping on California and a stretch of the Upper Midwest — as a possible tornado damaged homes in the South. A Delta jet went off an icy taxiway after landing in a snowstorm in Minneapolis on Tuesday but no passengers were injured. Delta Air Lines says the Airbus A320 from Los Cabos, Mexico, landed safely, but then the nose gear of the plane “exited the taxiway while turning toward the gate due to icy conditions.” To the south, a possible tornado damaged homes, downed trees and flipped a vehicle on its side in Montgomery, Alabama, early Wednesday. In Southern California, forecasters say it's “all systems go” for a major storm to sweep over the area Wednesday and Thursday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO