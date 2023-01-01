Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
10 reasons to be excited for Illinois football in 2023
That’s the most wins since 2007, Second-most wins since 2001, and only the 10th season in the last 100 years with eight or more wins. So let’s cut the crap about missed wins, terrible refs, or Barry Lunney not calling the offense to our expectations. This season is probably a once-a-generation type of season, and the excitement it brought is the best in the last two decades.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois loses ReliaQuest Bowl on last-second FG
TAMPA, Fla. — Unusual setting, but a usual type of game for Illinois. In its first bowl appearance since the 2019 loss in the Redbox Bowl to Cal, Illini nation showed out to Raymond James Stadium on Monday afternoon, giving the Illini an unexpected neutral field advantage. A good...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois is still primed for success
This year’s iteration of the ReliaQuest Bowl brought Illini fans a feeling that few have been able to experience since the Rose Bowl season of 2007. The Illini showed up at Raymond James Stadium ready to play competitive football against a peer-level SEC opponent, and traded blows the entire way, while putting up more than a few offensive and defensive highlights in the process.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -2.5, O/U 131.5. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women on verge of first AP ranking since 2000
That’s one way to start 2023. One day after picking up its first win over a ranked opponent since 2019, Illinois women’s basketball nearly entered the AP Top 25 for the first time since just after the turn of the century, checking in right outside the poll with the most votes of any team not in the top 25.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
thechampaignroom.com
PODCAST: Oskee Talk Episode 237 - Football Wrap-Up
On this edition of Oskee Talk, we discuss more football coaching changes, Illinois’ ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Mississippi State & the new ceiling for the program. Plus, TCR’s Pleas Honeywood chimes in on the transfer portal, National Signing Day, and which players the Illini can try to build around.
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch ReliaQuest Bowl: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
The ReliaQuest Bowl is available to stream on Sling TV! Sling TV gives you even more accessibility to the Fighting Illini, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now!
WAND TV
Record warmth is likely for parts of Central Illinois today
(WAND WEATHER)- Record high temperatures will likely be broken across parts of Central Illinois today. After that, cooler weather moves in. However, temperatures will still be slightly above average. Tuesday's highs will top out in the mid-to-upper-60s. Record highs for Tuesday range from 62° in Decatur to 68° in Jacksonville...
WAND TV
Multiple tornadoes cause damage across central Illinois
(WAND) — As the severe weather moves beyond central Illinois, residents are evaluating the extent of the damage caused by multiple tornadoes in the area. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. The...
New Central Illinois representative sworn in ahead of lame duck session
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A temporary legislator has been appointed to fill the 87th district’s vacancy for the next week. Tim Butler, who served as the district’s representative for the area serving Sangamon, Tazwell, Menard and Logan Counties, retired from the General Assembly to become the executive director of the Illinois Railroad Association December 31st. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Champaign business sees dip in holiday season sales
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Retail sales typically spike around the holidays. This year, one Champaign boutique saw the opposite. Donna Walthall, Apricot Lane’s owner, said sales were down this year compared to other holiday seasons. She thinks the winter storm just days before Christmas had an effect. Her daughter, Lindsey Murphy, is a manager at […]
WAND TV
Quieter and colder weather expected across Central Illinois following Tuesday's storms
(WAND WEATHER)- After record and near record high temperatures Tuesday, it'll be much colder the rest of the week. Decatur, Springfield, and Lincoln all set new record highs Tuesday when we reached the mid-to-upper-60s. This warmth was the catalyst for severe weather with six reported tornadoes across a few of...
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
WAND TV
Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
WAND TV
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
rtands.com
ICC Approves Highway/Rail Grade Crossing Projects
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) last month reported signing off on stipulated agreements to improve safety at highway/rail grade crossings in Fayette, Pike, Stephenson and McLean counties. The Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GDPF) will cover part of the projects’ expenses, according...
