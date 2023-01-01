That’s the most wins since 2007, Second-most wins since 2001, and only the 10th season in the last 100 years with eight or more wins. So let’s cut the crap about missed wins, terrible refs, or Barry Lunney not calling the offense to our expectations. This season is probably a once-a-generation type of season, and the excitement it brought is the best in the last two decades.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO