Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

A Black culinary showcase, a new Mediterra location, and more Pittsburgh food news

209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com. This is a gentle reminder that, on Sat., Jan. 14, the annual. Monroeville Convention Center. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, the event will feature what a release calls "some of the region’s most popular food trucks," including Revival Chili, Brew Wagon, Pittsburgh Crepe Truck, Country Mountain Moonshine, Hoshi, and more. This year will also have a circus theme complete with aerialists, juggling, magic, and sideshow acts, and clowns, as well as.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parent's Perspective: Using a RAD Pass for fun, discounted events

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are your kids lucky enough to still be home from school? Are you all going stir-crazy?In this week's Parent's Perspective, Heather Abraham is here with something you can do, and it comes with a free pass.An Allegheny County library card can get you a free or discounted ticket to several different museums and institutions.The discounts come through RAD. It's called a RAD Pass, and it uses your Allegheny County library card.We're talking about the Carnegie Museums and Science Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center, and even events from the Pirates.Everything has to be reserved online ahead of time. You'll have to select dates and times that are available.You'll want to go to RADPass.org. If you don't already have a login, create one.Once there, you'll see what is available right now.Four complimentary tickets were available to the Children's Museum on Jan. 8. The Science Center offered up one free ticket when we selected an upcoming date.You have to be 18 or older to reserve the passes, and RAD said there may also be age restrictions on who can use them, so just make sure to read everything carefully.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years

The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
SEWICKLEY, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Mediterra Café Opening in Lawrenceville

Mediterra Café is ringing in the new year with a big announcement – the much-loved café and retailer is opening a third location, this time in Lawrenceville. “We’ve been looking for a spot to do a third location for awhile, and we just hadn’t found the right place,” says general manager Nicole Ambeliotis McLean, whose father, Nick, founded Mediterra in 2002. “We’ve been looking at different places in the city because we really wanted to expand, and, when we met Omar [Abuhejleh], and saw B52, it was just the right fit.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Scattered showers again for Thursday

PITTSBURGH — A lull in showers activity is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before the final round of showers arrives after lunch. Cool front sweeps through Wednesday evening turning cooler behind the front and drying out for Thursday. Tonight: Cloudy and mild, breezy Low mid 50s. Wednesday: Cloudy,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions! The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today. They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river. The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water. You can get more details here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Dahn Memory Lane: You Don’t Mess With Fred Rogers

There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Remembering Chief Justin McIntire

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — The community is rallying around Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire’s family, friends and the entire department. Many remember the 46-year-old as a family man and leader. McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 sat down with...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves

Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Mild and scattered showers

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers ahead of a passing cold front today. Lingering evening showers, partly to mostly cloudy. Dry and cooler on Thursday with scattered flurries returning on Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Mod Squad: Meet The People Behind Pittsburgh’s Black Tech Nation Ventures

In the summer of 2020, businessman David Motley received a call from his friend, Sean Sebastian, a Pittsburgh investor and financial consultant. Sebastian, like many others, was responding to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the spotlight it shined on persistent racial inequality. He asked Motley to join with him and technology innovator Kelauni Jasmyn to launch a Black-led venture to create change.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police searching for missing teenager

The Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Thirteen-year-old Aleyah Beswick was last seen in the Squirrel Hill area around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was wearing dark-colored clothing, possibly a beanie with a skull, as seen in the photo below, and black Ugg...
PITTSBURGH, PA

