Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook AccountThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom SeenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Merchandise From Unexpectedly-Closed, Longstanding Walmart Location Up For Online Public Auction Beginning January 3rdJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
20 Year Old Pittsburgh Walmart Closes - Online Auction For Store Items Starts January 3rdTy D.Pittsburgh, PA
pghcitypaper.com
A Black culinary showcase, a new Mediterra location, and more Pittsburgh food news
209 Mall Plaza Blvd., Monroeville. goodtastepittsburgh.com. This is a gentle reminder that, on Sat., Jan. 14, the annual. Monroeville Convention Center. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, the event will feature what a release calls "some of the region’s most popular food trucks," including Revival Chili, Brew Wagon, Pittsburgh Crepe Truck, Country Mountain Moonshine, Hoshi, and more. This year will also have a circus theme complete with aerialists, juggling, magic, and sideshow acts, and clowns, as well as.
Parent's Perspective: Using a RAD Pass for fun, discounted events
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are your kids lucky enough to still be home from school? Are you all going stir-crazy?In this week's Parent's Perspective, Heather Abraham is here with something you can do, and it comes with a free pass.An Allegheny County library card can get you a free or discounted ticket to several different museums and institutions.The discounts come through RAD. It's called a RAD Pass, and it uses your Allegheny County library card.We're talking about the Carnegie Museums and Science Center, the Andy Warhol Museum, the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center, and even events from the Pirates.Everything has to be reserved online ahead of time. You'll have to select dates and times that are available.You'll want to go to RADPass.org. If you don't already have a login, create one.Once there, you'll see what is available right now.Four complimentary tickets were available to the Children's Museum on Jan. 8. The Science Center offered up one free ticket when we selected an upcoming date.You have to be 18 or older to reserve the passes, and RAD said there may also be age restrictions on who can use them, so just make sure to read everything carefully.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley's Little Garden Club celebrates 100 years
The Little Garden Club of Sewickley celebrated its 100th Anniversary at its traditional Christmas luncheon on Dec. 8 at Allegheny Country Club. President Lauren McLeod opened the presentation by introducing the 100th Committee members — Fran Merryman, Nancy Hansen, Britt Eubanks, Elizabeth Sykes, Annie Gensheimer and Diane Meakem. The committee shared highlights of where past members directed their energies since the club’s inception in 1922.
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
Mediterra Café Opening in Lawrenceville
Mediterra Café is ringing in the new year with a big announcement – the much-loved café and retailer is opening a third location, this time in Lawrenceville. “We’ve been looking for a spot to do a third location for awhile, and we just hadn’t found the right place,” says general manager Nicole Ambeliotis McLean, whose father, Nick, founded Mediterra in 2002. “We’ve been looking at different places in the city because we really wanted to expand, and, when we met Omar [Abuhejleh], and saw B52, it was just the right fit.”
wtae.com
Scattered showers again for Thursday
PITTSBURGH — A lull in showers activity is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before the final round of showers arrives after lunch. Cool front sweeps through Wednesday evening turning cooler behind the front and drying out for Thursday. Tonight: Cloudy and mild, breezy Low mid 50s. Wednesday: Cloudy,...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club hosts its annual New Year's Day jump
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the weather will be on the warm side as 2023 begins, it's still the day for one of Pittsburgh's "coldest" traditions! The Pittsburgh Polar Bear Club will be holding its annual New Year's Day jump today. They will jump into the Monongahela River on the wharf landing right by the river. The jumpers will gather around 8:30 a.m.For those deciding to take the plunge - remember to have towels along with warm and dry clothes once you come out of the chilly water. You can get more details here!
After dancing the night away at a wedding, O’Hara mom gives birth to first baby of the year
Rob and Natalie Pofi of O’Hara had a rollicking time at a relative’s wedding at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve. Delivering a baby was not on their minds, as Natalie Pofi was scheduled for a Cesarean section Jan. 23. While kicking up her heels at the wedding, Pofi felt what might have been slight contractions.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Dahn Memory Lane: You Don’t Mess With Fred Rogers
There are certain Pittsburghers you just don’t go after. I’d rather ford the Mon in a sinking Anything That Floats failure made of Styrofoam, duct tape and prayer than write a negative word about Sally Wiggin or Bill Mazeroski. Roberto Clemente? Sidney Crosby? August Wilson? Whoever first decided to throw a thousand calories of french fries on top of lettuce and call it “salad?”
wtae.com
Remembering Chief Justin McIntire
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — The community is rallying around Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire’s family, friends and the entire department. Many remember the 46-year-old as a family man and leader. McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 sat down with...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods
Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
Hundreds turn out for annual Polar Plunge in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds took a dip in the Youghiogheny River for a Polar Plunge in Fayette County. The event was hosted by the Connellsville Polar Bear Club and has been held for 19 years. Participants took a run into the 4-foot-deep river at 11 a.m. Event organizers asked...
cranberryeagle.com
Condition of Mars student hit by car Nov. 29 improves
Just more than one month after a 13-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle on Route 228, she has been moved out of intensive care but continues what will be a long, hard recovery, according to her family. Paige Lauten, an eighth-grade student at Mars Area Middle School, is being...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
wtae.com
Mild and scattered showers
PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers ahead of a passing cold front today. Lingering evening showers, partly to mostly cloudy. Dry and cooler on Thursday with scattered flurries returning on Friday.
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mod Squad: Meet The People Behind Pittsburgh’s Black Tech Nation Ventures
In the summer of 2020, businessman David Motley received a call from his friend, Sean Sebastian, a Pittsburgh investor and financial consultant. Sebastian, like many others, was responding to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the spotlight it shined on persistent racial inequality. He asked Motley to join with him and technology innovator Kelauni Jasmyn to launch a Black-led venture to create change.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing teenager
The Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Thirteen-year-old Aleyah Beswick was last seen in the Squirrel Hill area around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. She was wearing dark-colored clothing, possibly a beanie with a skull, as seen in the photo below, and black Ugg...
