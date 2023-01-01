Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Edward Norton discovers real-life Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
American actor Edward Norton has discovered that the real-life Pocahontas, the romanticized and mythologized 17th century daughter of a Native American chief, is his 12th great-grandmother. The Oscar-nominated star learned of his family connection to the woman who married Virginia settler John Rolfe on Tuesday’s episode of the PBS genealogical...
KTVZ
Dionne Warwick says she and Dolly Parton have a gospel duet planned
Two living legends have a special collaboration in the works. According to Dionne Warwick, she and country icon Dolly Parton will be releasing a brand new single later this month. Warwick broke the news during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” on Tuesday. The famed singer said...
Comments / 0