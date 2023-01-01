TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Happy New Year! The first day of 2023 will be mild with temperatures in the mid 50s and slow winds from the east around 5 to 10 mph. Skies today will be mostly sunny with increasing cloud cover going into tonight. Temperatures tonight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with upper 50s and low 60s in play for Monday. A large area of low pressure currently over the mountain west is moving east and will provide Northeast and North-Central Kansas with a chance for rain and thunderstorms Monday afternoon/evening.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO