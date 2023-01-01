ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

eastidahonews.com

‘Arrangements … being made’ to transport homicide suspect to Idaho as Pennsylvania police hold news conference

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death waived his right to extradition Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris said during a news conference. When the suspect will actually appear in an Idaho court is...
MOSCOW, ID
KOOL 96.5

The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022

A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

2023 Idaho Laws You Need To Know

The new year is upon us and that means a new batch of laws going into effect that some of us will notice right away... and honestly, some of us we'll never see these go into effect. Let's look at the laws and then we'll dive into the two big ones that stand out among the rest.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?

Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
eastidahonews.com

How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor

IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

The Most-Searched Conspiracy in Idaho Actually Makes Sense

I've always been convinced that aliens and UFOs are a thing, especially in Idaho. I feel like believing that the government covering it up is more widely accepted than ever, especially with the government declassifying files that show unexplained activity in the skies and even space. I've always said, if that's what they're showing us, what aren't they showing us? Surely, the people of Idaho would want to know... right? Not so fast.
IDAHO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho

Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho State Fair receives awards, GM joins international board

BLACKFOOT — The International Association of Fairs & Expositions announced in November that General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the Board of Directors, representing Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bird has been the GM of the...
BLACKFOOT, ID

