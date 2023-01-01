Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Attorney for the suspect in the deaths of Idaho college students says his client will not contest extradition.Malek SherifMoscow, ID
Related
eastidahonews.com
‘Arrangements … being made’ to transport homicide suspect to Idaho as Pennsylvania police hold news conference
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death waived his right to extradition Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police Maj. Christopher Paris said during a news conference. When the suspect will actually appear in an Idaho court is...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killings
A student said, "It was just... totally stunning to hear that this guy who had been marking my papers was reportedly this horrific killer." Idaho's Moscow - The 28-year-old graduate student accused of killing four sleeping classmates at the University of Idaho is becoming well known.
eastidahonews.com
When will Moscow homicide suspect be in Idaho? Lawyer, police offer differing views
MOSCOW (Idaho Statesman) — The recently arrested suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide has been sitting in a jail more than 2,500 miles from where the University of Idaho students were killed on Nov. 13. But that could change as early as Tuesday night, according to his lawyer in...
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Contest held to find ‘most popular young lady in eastern Idaho’ and hospital patient escapes, drowns in river
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 8 in east Idaho history. BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot woman received a $400 piano “as the result of a voting contest” to determine the “most popular young lady in eastern Idaho.”
The 8 Weirdest Things that Happened in Idaho in 2022
A new year has officially begun and many of us are excited to say goodbye to 2022. While the year was not great for many of us, that doesn't mean that we won't have some fond memories of the year. There was some odd behavior that took place last year, and many of us will shake our heads, laugh, or ask the question, 'why?' Why did some of these things happen and what were people thinking of? Here are some of the most bizarre and odd things that took place in Twin Falls, the Magic Valley, and the state of Idaho in 2022.
2023 Idaho Laws You Need To Know
The new year is upon us and that means a new batch of laws going into effect that some of us will notice right away... and honestly, some of us we'll never see these go into effect. Let's look at the laws and then we'll dive into the two big ones that stand out among the rest.
Is It Illegal to Carry a Gun In an Idaho Bar?
Fact: all citizens 18 years and older can legally posses and carry a firearm in the Great Gem State. Trigger Control: we appreciate the solid example of trigger control displayed in the photo below. Idaho + Conceal Carry. Fact: all citizens 18 years and older do not need a permit...
What Happens to Idaho Kids Inside a Juvenile Detention Center?
💭 Inspired by the memory of a troubled childhood friend, I decided I wanted to know more about today's juvenile detention centers. 💗 To my pleasant surprise, Idaho's Juvenile Justice System goes to great lengths to affect positive change for its children in detention centers. 💎 The gallery...
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Longest Life Expectancy
There are a lot of factors to consider when attempting to determine the healthiest counties in Idaho, but thankfully there are also a lot of dedicated sources out there conducting studies and providing the information for us. Which counties in Idaho have the longest life expectancy? Let’s find out!
eastidahonews.com
How a Malad banker became the second Latter-day Saint Democrat to serve as Idaho’s governor
IDAHO FALLS – John Victor Evans was Idaho’s second Democratic governor in 30 years when he took office in 1977. His predecessor, Cecil Andrus, had earned the majority vote over the Republican incumbent, Don Samuelson, in the 1970 election. His victory was due, in large part, to his stance on environmental issues. Two years before, a New York-based company had filed a mining claim in the White Clouds area of what is now Sawtooth National Park. Large amounts of molybdenum, an alloy used to strengthen steel, had been discovered, according to emeritus University of Idaho professor Katherine Aiken. The company wanted to build an access road to begin mining operations.
The Most-Searched Conspiracy in Idaho Actually Makes Sense
I've always been convinced that aliens and UFOs are a thing, especially in Idaho. I feel like believing that the government covering it up is more widely accepted than ever, especially with the government declassifying files that show unexplained activity in the skies and even space. I've always said, if that's what they're showing us, what aren't they showing us? Surely, the people of Idaho would want to know... right? Not so fast.
Idaho Parents Can Throw Their Kid Away at Any Age
You can throw a kid away at any age in Idaho. Legally, you can sh*t-out on your kid for no reason at all and put ‘em up for adoption until they’re a day shy of 18. I know this because a friend of mine lived through it and Idaho law vouches for it.
proclaimerscv.com
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
eastidahonews.com
Eastern Idaho State Fair receives awards, GM joins international board
BLACKFOOT — The International Association of Fairs & Expositions announced in November that General Manager Brandon Bird has joined the Board of Directors, representing Zone 7, which is made up of fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Bird has been the GM of the...
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
Comments / 0