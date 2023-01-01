Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to watch New Year’s Day game for free (1/1/23)

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WKYC
Myles Garrett says Cleveland Browns are playing to spoil Pittsburgh Steelers' season
CLEVELAND — When the Cleveland Browns (7-9) take the field for their Week 18 matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) on Sunday, they'll do so having officially been eliminated from postseason contention. The same, however, can't be said for their opponents. With their 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
LeBron James slammed for cheering Deshaun Watson’s win for Cleveland Browns
Twitter erupted with self-righteous indignation when LeBron James cheered on the Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson during the team’s victory on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2022. Watson, who helped vanquish the Washington Commanders convincingly, 24-10, was playing in just his fifth contest after being suspended for the first 11 games...
Video: Saints TE Lucas Krull on Damar Hamlin, his former Pitt teammate
Saints tight end Lucas Krull played with Damar Hamlin at Pittsburgh.
Bengals weren’t given directive by NFL to resume play after Damar Hamlin’s medical emergency, Zac Taylor says
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor offered some context to the events that unfolded on Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and was eventually transported in an ambulance to the University...
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Scorebook Live
Camden vs. Columbus basketball live stream: How to watch; get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the nation's top boy's high school basketball teams square off in Miami
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Damar Hamlin: ‘It’s a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher’
The health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been at the forefront of the entire NFL world after he collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals in Cincinnati. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and was administered CPR on the field before being taken to a Cincinnati hospital.
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’
LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
Do mistakes by officials taint Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point performance? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Pat:. “I don’t mean to be a buzzkill, but the video clearly shows Donovan Mitchell over the free throw line before the ball hits the rim. He also got fouled on the putback. Definitely, both missed or ignored by the refs. As a truth-seeking journalist in the same market as the Cavs, what, if anything do you think should be written about this ... It was an incredible performance!”
Georgia vs. TCU tickets: Latest deals for College Football Playoff National Championship game (1/9/23)
The No. 1-seed Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Jan. 9. Football fans who want to see the game in person can find tickets on third-party websites. As of Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, here are the starting prices for tickets on some of the main sites:
Here’s how the Bengals keep the Bills from sneaking away on Monday night: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last two games for the Cincinnati Bengals have each been a tale of two halves. Cincinnati is riding a seven-game win streak but nearly saw that snap in the last two weeks. The end of the streak also seemed destined in the first half against Tampa Bay in Week 15. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had one of his most lethargic performances of the season up to that point.
Deshaun Watson has another dangerous AFC North QB to beat in Kenny Pickett; Myles Garrett gains ground for sack title: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson will have little margin for error next season in the AFC North, which recently gained its fourth member of the dangerous quarterback club in Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett, the Browns’ opponent Sunday at 1 in Pittsburgh in the season finale, has come of...
Deshaun Watson says Happy New Year with 3 TD passes and a glimpse of ‘what the future holds for the Cleveland Browns’
LANDOVER, Md. — Deshaun Watson wished Browns fans a Happy New Year with his three touchdown passes in the 24-10 victory over the Commanders on Sunday and glimpse into what the 2023 season will bring. “Today was a good day to be able to especially start off 2023 and...
