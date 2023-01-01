Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
valleynewslive.com
Local veteran to sleep outside of ‘Good Morning America’ to spread message of his mission
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After sleeping outside for over two weeks, and collecting hundreds of winter gear items, one local Air Force veteran is heading to New York City, where he plans to camp out again. Mark Lindquist says he’s going to camp out in front of ‘Good...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools granted $2.3 million for mental health services
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools has been selected to receive funding for mental health services within the district’s schools. The $2,320,788 in funding comes from the School-Basemental Health Grant Program. It is to be used from January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The grant will be for a total of 5 years.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
HB Connects closes show rooms in Fargo and Grand Forks
(Fargo, ND) -- HB Connects of Grand Forks is partnering with Mobile Pro of Fargo. The announcement comes as staffing shortages have made it difficult to accommodate the growing number of live production events in the region. "This was an extremely hard decision, we have loved what we've done the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
kvrr.com
West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren to Retire After 48 Years In Law Enforcement
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — After 48 years on the job, West Fargo Police Lieutenant Greg Warren is retiring on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975. He worked under four police chiefs and was once a...
valleynewslive.com
Some Moorhead residents have been stuck with lots of trash for weeks
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The holidays are finally over and if your house or apartment is still a little cluttered, you’re not alone. However, some Moorhead residents say their garbage has been piling up for weeks without any pick-ups. “It was just kind of piled up,” said...
kfgo.com
Last week on the job for West Fargo Police lieutenant
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – After 48 years on the job, Greg Warren is calling it a day. The West Fargo Police lieutenant retires on Friday. Warren worked in the Cass County Jail for a short time before joining West Fargo Police in 1975 where he worked under four police chiefs and was once a candidate for the job. He spent 19 years on patrol and currently has 23 people under his command.
kvrr.com
Crunch Fitness opening its first location in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There’s a new place to workout and it’s opening up just in time for your new year’s resolutions. Crunch Fitness is opening its first location in Fargo. It’ll be off 13th Avenue South in the former Toys ‘R Us building near Walmart....
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
valleynewslive.com
City in beginning stages of demolishing well-known drug house in Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After hundreds or police calls, several arrests and months of back-and-forth between city leaders and a Fargo home owner, demolition began Wednesday morning of a home known to be a local drug house near downtown Fargo. The house located at 924 5th St. S.,...
redlakenationnews.com
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead murder suspect arrested, accused of Minneapolis murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was arrested on suspicion of a murder in Minneapolis over the weekend. Minneapolis police say they responded to a reporting of a shooting near S 6th St and Chicago Ave, near U.S. Bank Stadium, around 9PM on Dec 30.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo commissioner concerned about patron monitoring at planned self-serve bar at mall
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn is talking about the plan to open a self-serve bar at the West Acres Mall. "It's a new concept. They are in existence around the country, and the concept is you basically, you know, you pay a fee up front and there is a person there, but basically you serve yourself. So you can buy, and it's basically different types of craft beer and so the concept is good," said Piepkorn.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
valleynewslive.com
17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County
NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County. The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman killed in New Years Day pedestrian crash in Cass County identified
(Cass County, ND) -- We now know the name of the woman killed in a fatal crash early New Years Day in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that the woman, 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle, was standing in the left southbound lane of I-29 near Oxbow when she was struck and killed by a car drive by 20-year-old Gabriel Schroeder.
