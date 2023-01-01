CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media, and the Damar Hamlin situation, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon. “Ok, I’ll lead it off here. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family, his loved ones, his teammates, coaches, the entire Bills organization. We’ve always had a great deal of respect for them and that’s grown much deeper, obviously with what we’ve all seen transpire. Certainly we’re pulling for Damar. Hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he’s getting from his team, his community, people around the league, his family. That will be a great day when he’s able to see that. I also want to point out a lot of other people that just did an outstanding job handling the situation the other day. All of the medical professionals that were involved. The Bills trainers, the Bills doctors. Our trainers, our doctors. The paramedics, the emergency response team. I thought that they were on it. They were composed. It was obviously a complicated situation on the field that everyone was trying to process. And for me personally being down there and seeing the composure that everyone involved had. Obviously not knowing how the situation was going to unfold, I was led to believe it was going to be positive because of how they handled it. I think that’s important to point out they were prepared and gave Damar the best chance. So that was well done by all of them. I was really impressed and thankful for the work they put in to be ready for moments like that. The way they handled it was important for everyone to see.I also want to point out University hospital. The doctors, the nurses there that are helping Damar and his family. The security over there that’s doing there best to allow them to maintain their privacy. Obviously as an organization we are doing everything we can to support them but give them their privacy. And so, that’s really something you’ve seen both communities rally around, Buffalo, Cincinnati. The NFL community. Really rally around the Bills. We’re doing everything we can to make them feel comfortable but at the same time make sure they have privacy to manage the situation. I also want to point out the officials, Shawn Smith and his crew. Handling a situation in which there was no rulebook, there’s no protocol for how to handle that. I thought they really did a good job of everyone that was on the field could feel the seriousness of the situation. They did a good job stepping back and asking the Bills what we needed, asking us what we needed. Giving us space to process. I just thought they did a tremendous job of allowing a lot of that to unfold and everyone getting to the decision that ultimately that it got too. And again, just Sean McDermott and (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and the entire organization, their support in the moment for Damar, you could just see how that team felt about him, the impact he has on them, just was class all the way. I always knew Sean — we never worked together, never had a meal together or anything, but I always had respect for him. Seeing the way he handled his team just deepened that respect for him and verified everything I always thought he was about as a man. And just to kind of give some context to everything we were dealing with on the field as it happened because I’ve watched the TV copy just to kind of see what everybody else saw, and if you think about it, we’re on the field, and we’ve been in that situation many times where there’s an injury to an opponent, and you give them the space to operate. And, so as our team made it on the field, and you can see the reaction of the players that are out there and how they’re impacted, mostly their guys, a couple of our guys, you could quickly see the seriousness of the nature that it was different than anything we’ve experienced. And during those moments, all everyone’s hoping for is the best case scenario with Damar. No one’s processing whether this game is gonna be played or delayed, that’s not going through anyone’s mind. I’ve seen the TV copies now and everybody else was kind of forced to think that way because they’re not down there in the moment. So people get a chance to process what’s going to happen. That never crossed any of our minds. So it was just how is this player gonna be okay. So then when the ambulance starts to pull away, it was really the first moment anyone gets to even think about anything. And in that moment, you know, it came together with Sean McDermott, the officials kind of led the way there and it was determined just to take a few moments as teams to just process what happened and separate and go to our sidelines, and just take a few moments to process because no one had that chance. You know, I look at Sean and his players, all they were doing is looking at their teammate, and their brother, and hoping for the best there. That’s the only thing going through their minds. I didn’t say a word to anybody the entire time except for TB (Tyler Boyd), who knew Damar, and I could tell that he was going through it. So I can just see the expressions on Jordan Poyer’s face, and Josh Allen’s face and TB’s face and your processing just, you know, how awful the situation was. We separated as teams, the officials, again, did a great job of coming over to me and saying, hey, you know, they’re still trying to process this moment here, Coach McDermott, the team, and so instead of playing telephone on separate sidelines, the decision was made just go over there and make sure we’re all talking together. And I won’t disclose any of the private conversations Sean and I had except for this: When I got over there, the first thing he said was, I need to be at the hospital for Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game. So that, to me, provides all the clarity because there was no — unprecedented in the word that gets thrown out a lot about this situation because that’s what it is. But in that moment, he really showed who he was and that all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him, being there for his family at the hospital. And at that point, I think everything trended in the direction it needed to trend and the right decisions were made. I really felt that the way that Sean McDermott led in that moment for his players, he was there for his players, he processed the right way, which is incredibly difficult and really helped to get to the solution that we needed to get to. That’s really all I have about the situation. The thoughts and prayers should be Damar and his family, the support with the Buffalo Bills. Obviously we’ve got people on our team that are affected, that knew Damar from high school, from college — (long snapper) Cal Adomitis, (wideout) Tyler Boyd played with him, plenty of guys are around him in the offseason that had relationships with him. So we’ll continue to support those guys and all the players on our team. But again, a lot of support goes to the Buffalo Bills and Damar and his family.”

