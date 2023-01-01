Read full article on original website
Commanders DT Daron Payne Addresses mad Fans After Jersey Swap With Browns Amari Cooper
Daron Payne addressed the jersey swap with Amari Cooper.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 1/3: The Date is Set, Stefanski Gushes, and Towel-Waving Nincompoops
I hope all is going well for you today. It’s another early morning, and a quick scan of the news items below reveals a few tidbits of interest that you probably already know. The Browns-Steelers game has been scheduled for (yawn) the typical 1 PM Sunday start time, at which point the Steelers’ playoff fate should still be in doubt, allowing the Browns the opportunity mercilessly snuff it out in front of thousands of towel-waving nincompoops (see above photo) if they are up to the task.
Two Cleveland Browns Starters Out of Practice on Wednesday Ahead of Steelers Game
Denzel Ward and Jack Conklin were not participants in practice today.
Browns Season Finale Against Steelers Time Announced
Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS in week 1.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Sean McDermott told him ‘I shouldn’t be coaching this game’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s events involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and was able to shed some light on the situation and the perspective from his point of view. Amid the fear and uncertainty of what...
Injury Report 1/4: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Diontae Johnson, Denzel Ward among the Steelers and Browns Out
A look at Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers who did not practice Wednesday.
Skip Bayless says insensitive Damar Hamlin tweet was ‘widely misconstrued or misinterpreted’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FS1 personality Skip Bayless opened Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” by explaining a tweet he posted in the moments following the devasting injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game -...
Zac Taylor describes Damar Hamlin situation for first time: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the media, and the Damar Hamlin situation, for the first time on Wednesday afternoon. “Ok, I’ll lead it off here. Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar Hamlin and his family, his loved ones, his teammates, coaches, the entire Bills organization. We’ve always had a great deal of respect for them and that’s grown much deeper, obviously with what we’ve all seen transpire. Certainly we’re pulling for Damar. Hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he’s getting from his team, his community, people around the league, his family. That will be a great day when he’s able to see that. I also want to point out a lot of other people that just did an outstanding job handling the situation the other day. All of the medical professionals that were involved. The Bills trainers, the Bills doctors. Our trainers, our doctors. The paramedics, the emergency response team. I thought that they were on it. They were composed. It was obviously a complicated situation on the field that everyone was trying to process. And for me personally being down there and seeing the composure that everyone involved had. Obviously not knowing how the situation was going to unfold, I was led to believe it was going to be positive because of how they handled it. I think that’s important to point out they were prepared and gave Damar the best chance. So that was well done by all of them. I was really impressed and thankful for the work they put in to be ready for moments like that. The way they handled it was important for everyone to see.I also want to point out University hospital. The doctors, the nurses there that are helping Damar and his family. The security over there that’s doing there best to allow them to maintain their privacy. Obviously as an organization we are doing everything we can to support them but give them their privacy. And so, that’s really something you’ve seen both communities rally around, Buffalo, Cincinnati. The NFL community. Really rally around the Bills. We’re doing everything we can to make them feel comfortable but at the same time make sure they have privacy to manage the situation. I also want to point out the officials, Shawn Smith and his crew. Handling a situation in which there was no rulebook, there’s no protocol for how to handle that. I thought they really did a good job of everyone that was on the field could feel the seriousness of the situation. They did a good job stepping back and asking the Bills what we needed, asking us what we needed. Giving us space to process. I just thought they did a tremendous job of allowing a lot of that to unfold and everyone getting to the decision that ultimately that it got too. And again, just Sean McDermott and (Bills GM) Brandon Beane and the entire organization, their support in the moment for Damar, you could just see how that team felt about him, the impact he has on them, just was class all the way. I always knew Sean — we never worked together, never had a meal together or anything, but I always had respect for him. Seeing the way he handled his team just deepened that respect for him and verified everything I always thought he was about as a man. And just to kind of give some context to everything we were dealing with on the field as it happened because I’ve watched the TV copy just to kind of see what everybody else saw, and if you think about it, we’re on the field, and we’ve been in that situation many times where there’s an injury to an opponent, and you give them the space to operate. And, so as our team made it on the field, and you can see the reaction of the players that are out there and how they’re impacted, mostly their guys, a couple of our guys, you could quickly see the seriousness of the nature that it was different than anything we’ve experienced. And during those moments, all everyone’s hoping for is the best case scenario with Damar. No one’s processing whether this game is gonna be played or delayed, that’s not going through anyone’s mind. I’ve seen the TV copies now and everybody else was kind of forced to think that way because they’re not down there in the moment. So people get a chance to process what’s going to happen. That never crossed any of our minds. So it was just how is this player gonna be okay. So then when the ambulance starts to pull away, it was really the first moment anyone gets to even think about anything. And in that moment, you know, it came together with Sean McDermott, the officials kind of led the way there and it was determined just to take a few moments as teams to just process what happened and separate and go to our sidelines, and just take a few moments to process because no one had that chance. You know, I look at Sean and his players, all they were doing is looking at their teammate, and their brother, and hoping for the best there. That’s the only thing going through their minds. I didn’t say a word to anybody the entire time except for TB (Tyler Boyd), who knew Damar, and I could tell that he was going through it. So I can just see the expressions on Jordan Poyer’s face, and Josh Allen’s face and TB’s face and your processing just, you know, how awful the situation was. We separated as teams, the officials, again, did a great job of coming over to me and saying, hey, you know, they’re still trying to process this moment here, Coach McDermott, the team, and so instead of playing telephone on separate sidelines, the decision was made just go over there and make sure we’re all talking together. And I won’t disclose any of the private conversations Sean and I had except for this: When I got over there, the first thing he said was, I need to be at the hospital for Damar, and I shouldn’t be coaching this game. So that, to me, provides all the clarity because there was no — unprecedented in the word that gets thrown out a lot about this situation because that’s what it is. But in that moment, he really showed who he was and that all his focus was just on Damar and being there for him, being there for his family at the hospital. And at that point, I think everything trended in the direction it needed to trend and the right decisions were made. I really felt that the way that Sean McDermott led in that moment for his players, he was there for his players, he processed the right way, which is incredibly difficult and really helped to get to the solution that we needed to get to. That’s really all I have about the situation. The thoughts and prayers should be Damar and his family, the support with the Buffalo Bills. Obviously we’ve got people on our team that are affected, that knew Damar from high school, from college — (long snapper) Cal Adomitis, (wideout) Tyler Boyd played with him, plenty of guys are around him in the offseason that had relationships with him. So we’ll continue to support those guys and all the players on our team. But again, a lot of support goes to the Buffalo Bills and Damar and his family.”
Damar Hamlin: What we know as of Tuesday afternoon
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center almost 18 hours later after collapsing following a tackle he made in Monday’s night game against the Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bengals wide receiver Tee...
Steelers Start Browns Week With Seven Players Injured
The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week a lengthy injury report.
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens' practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens' victory over Denver. He's missed four games since. Baltimore's final scheduled game of the regular season is...
Browns punter Corey Bojorquez wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns punter Corey Bojorquez helped make life difficult for the Washington offense on Sunday and he was rewarded on Wednesday with the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. It’s the third time a Browns player has won the award. Kicker Cade York won it following...
What the future holds for the Browns defense: Jeff Risdon, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Jeff Risdon of Browns Wire and Casey...
NFL’s Troy Vincent calls report of restarting Bills vs. Bengals game after a five-minute warm-up ‘insensitive’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — NFL executives held a conference call with reporters just after midnight and hours after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati against the Bengals. Hamlin suffered a medical emergency at 8:55 p.m. after making a tackle on Bengals...
Myles Garrett eager to spoil Steelers’ playoff chances: ‘We live for times like this’
LANDOVER, Md. — The Browns helped eliminate the Commanders from the playoffs on Sunday, and plan to do the same in Pittsburgh in the season finale next week. “We’d love to do that,” defensive end Myles Garrett said after the Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Commanders. “We consider them our rivals. And divisionally, if we can’t make it, we’re definitely going to make sure those guys can’t. We’re going to do everything in our power. Much respect to them for being in this position. But we live for times like this.”
Mary Kay Cabot: This is Kevin Stefanski's staff, so any changes will be his call
Will the Browns let go of Joe Woods in the off-season? Mary Kay Cabot says this is Kevin Stefanski’s staff, so he’ll make the call. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
cleveland.com photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite photos from Browns win over Commanders
LANDOVER, Md.— The Cleveland Browns kicked off 2023 as an undefeated team after topping the Washington Commanders, 24-10, at FedEx Field on Sunday. It had Myles Garrett singing on the bench. Cleveland came out sluggish in the first half, only putting three points on the board before heading to...
Thoughts on Damar Hamlin + looking back on the Browns win over the Commanders: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start off our Wednesday Orange and Brown Talk by discussing Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his medical emergency on Monday Night Football. They offer up their well wishes and talk about what they saw and heard and how it will impact the NFL community in Week 18, including the Browns as they play the Steelers.
John Harbaugh 'Not Happy' With Ravens RB Gus Edwards Carries Vs. Steelers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Gus Edwards had just three carries for 2 yards in a 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh thought that Edwards should have gotten more opportunities. “I wasn’t happy about that, in all honesty," Harbaugh said....
Harbaugh: 'It’s Very Important to Get Mark Andrews Going' for Ravens Offense
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally broke through with a stellar performance against the Steelers. Coach John Harbaugh hopes it's a sign of even better things to come. Andrews finished with nine catches on nine targets for 100 yards. “I just think it worked out...
