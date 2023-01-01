Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
The Good and Bad of Canon Cameras
Canon cameras are some of the most popular out there, but just like every other brand, they are not perfect. How do they compare to other options? This excellent video discusses the good and bad of Canon cameras. Coming to you from Manny Ortiz, this great video discusses the good...
The Verge
Panasonic’s new mirrorless camera gets the autofocus overhaul we’ve been waiting for
Panasonic’s new cameras are finally making the leap to a new autofocus system, potentially putting them in line with the latest offerings from Sony, Canon, and Nikon. At CES, the company is announcing the Lumix S5II and its stealthy, blacked-out cousin, the S5IIx — a duo of 24-megapixel full-frame mirrorless hybrid cameras for both stills and video, due out in January for $1,999 and May for $2,199, respectively. Also announced alongside them is a $799 14-28mm f/4-5.6 S Macro lens, arriving in February.
itechpost.com
CES 2023: Sony Will Not Announce New TVs
The Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas is one of the most anticipated by tech enthusiasts since it shows the latest innovations by various companies. In this year's CES however, Sony will not be presenting a new awaited top-of-the-line TV. Will Sony Launch a New TV for 2023?. Chloe Canta,...
petapixel.com
Sony’s New Battery Station Holds and Charges 10 AirPeak Drone Batteries
Sony has announced a new roller-suitcase-style case that holds up to 10 AirPeak drone batteries and can charge four of them at a time with the goal of making it easier to keep the AirPeak S1 drone flying for longer periods of time. Called the LBN-H1, the new case is...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
LG Teases 2023 OLED TV That Boosts Screen Brightness By Up to 70%
Ahead of the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas, LG previewed a few details about its new OLED televisions, with more hands-on time and specs to come. (I'll be there in person to see them in action.) One of the most notable models will include the C3, the successor to the best high-end TV for the money, as well as a G3 model promising improved brightness.
The Verge
What to expect from CES 2023
CES is almost here. You can already see it if you look around: announcements about new display tech, news posts filled with spec details, and lots of strange gadgets suddenly popping up out of nowhere. The Consumer Electronics Show is the starting point for the year in tech — a...
Apple Insider
Apple's AR headset to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's long-rumored AR andVR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for the user, new details about the inbound product surface, as Apple gets even closer to launching it. The mixed-reality headset has...
Panasonic TX-65LZ2000B
A stunning picture performance meets big sound in this most cinematic of OLED TVs.
Panasonic promises its best HDR picture yet from 2023 flagship MZ2000 OLED TV
Panasonic says it is delivering its “best and brightest picture” yet with the launch of its new flagship MZ2000 OLED TV.
OnePlus 11 5G announced with Hasselblad imaging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power
Qualcomm power, Oppo 100W fast charging, Sony IMX890 camera tech, and Hasselblad Ambient Imaging combine in the mighty OnePlus 11 5G
The Verge
JBL’s Quantum 910 headsets bring head-tracking spatial audio to consoles
JBL has launched a range of new Quantum gaming headsets for PS5 and the latest Xbox consoles. The most interesting duo includes the 910P and 910X (two different colors but the same model), its flagship wireless models that will cost $299.95 when they launch in March. They offer active noise cancellation and the ability to pair with a phone to take calls while you game, but head-tracking spatial audio is their standout feature.
Digital Trends
Sony drops a Bravia-sized bomb at CES 2023: no new TVs at the show
In an unprecedented move, Sony Electronics has decided not to show any new TVs at CES 2023. It marks the first time in recent memory that the company, which has been a mainstay of the annual show for years, hasn’t shown a single TV at its booth, which is typically bursting at the seams with screens.
The Verge
Support for spatial audio arrives on the Google Pixel
The Google Pixel’s January update is here, and it adds a new spatial audio feature for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro phones. Android researcher Mishaal Rahman has verified that a toggle for the feature is appearing in the settings menu of the Pixel 6 Pro with the stable update, which is rolling out now to Pixel devices.
Fstoppers
Canon Looks to Make 2023 the Year of APS-C
When Canon got serious about mirrorless camera and lenses, they put all their attention into developing full frame options. Of course, many users prefer APS-C cameras for their lower prices, smaller form factor, and extra reach. It looks like those users will be happy in 2023, with more APS-C cameras and lenses on the way.
ymcinema.com
Nikon Patents a New Image Sensor
Nikon was granted a brand new patent titled “Image Sensor and Electronic Camera”. The patent was filed in April 2021 and was accepted a few days ago. Although it’s not mentioned in the application, there’s a possibility that this patent is related to the stacked 4K 17.8MP HDR 1,000fps CMOS image sensor whose development was announced on March 2022. Hence, that’s significant progress for Nikon regarding its sensor business segment.
Report: 2024 Apple Watch Ultra to feature Micro LED technology
Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra four months ago. The most significant change to the Apple Watch in years, this model brings a bigger display, an impressive battery life, and a rugged finish, which makes it ready for extreme sports. While it is still unclear whether Apple will update this...
Digital Trends
This massive 85-inch QLED 4K TV is $1,300 off right now
A massive QLED TV will look amazing in any living room, but they’re usually beyond the budget of most families. Here’s an offer from Samsung’s TV deals that will give you the chance at such an upgrade — the 85-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV with an eye-catching discount of $1,300, which pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still not cheap by any means, but if you’ve got the cash, this is the kind of investment that you won’t regret. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on the price cut.
Carscoops
Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis Concept Debuts With 55-Inch Display, Cameras That Recognize You
Qualcomm is best-known for powering smartphones, but they’ve used CES to unveil the Snapdragon Digital Chassis concept. Designed to show how automakers can leverage the company’s technology and services, the concept blurs the line between lifted sedan and crossover coupe. Regardless of what category it falls into, the concept is sure to turn heads as it sports a full-width front light bar and slender headlights.
