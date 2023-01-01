One dead, four wounded in New Year's Day shooting at Mifflin Township strip club

A Columbus man was killed and four other people were wounded early Sunday morning after an argument turned to gunfire at a strip club in Mifflin Township near John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Around 2:30 a.m on New Year's Day, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at Bucks Platinum, located at the intersection of Johnstown and Stelzer roads in Mifflin Township.

The shooting began as a dispute between two patrons at the adult entertainment business and a total of five people were shot, said Maureen Kocot, a spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Charles Earl Westbrook, 28, of Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood, was fatally shot, Kocot said.

A second, unidentified person who was shot is currently in critical condition. Three other victims are in stable condition, she said.

Kocot said the shooting was not an “active shooter” situation, but rather an argument that escalated to gunfire, striking bystanders.

A suspect is currently not in custody pending an investigation, Kocot said.

Franklin County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com