Patient advocate Paige Nues elaborates on the patient journey associated with a Rett syndrome diagnosis. Paige Nues: Often, a pediatrician may not be familiar with something as complex as Rett syndrome, but they’re responsible for making referrals and helping families find a specialist, such as a pediatric geneticist, a pediatric neurologist, or a developmental pediatrician. If a family lives in an urban area, they might benefit from going to an academic hospital where…genetic testing [might be obtained] sooner. Doctors who have treated patients with Rett syndrome can more quickly identify the things that parents commonly report, such as: “She used to do this, and now she doesn’t do that.” That can be [useful information] to someone who’s familiar with Rett syndrome. If families live in a rural area or are not near an academic center where practitioners have had exposure to Rett syndrome, the diagnosis [may be more difficult to obtain]. Maybe their physician will order a genetic panel, but they won’t include Rett syndrome, or they won’t ask for whole exome sequencing. The child might live for a number of years with a misdiagnosis.

