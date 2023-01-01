ATLANTA — The ASUN Conference recognized its 2022-23 Fall Winners for Life team on Wednesday. The team is composed of one student-athlete from all 14 institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface. The Winners for Life team honors a campus citizen that is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility and Sportsmanship. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at his/her university.

