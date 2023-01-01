ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Men's soccer's Shalash named to ASUN's Fall Winners for Life team

ATLANTA — The ASUN Conference recognized its 2022-23 Fall Winners for Life team on Wednesday. The team is composed of one student-athlete from all 14 institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface. The Winners for Life team honors a campus citizen that is respected as one who shares and/or demonstrates the ASUN Core Values: Education, Honesty, Student-Athlete Experience, Fairness, Health, Ambition, Respect, Diversity, Inclusion, Leadership, Responsibility and Sportsmanship. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must have competed in the current academic year in an ASUN sponsored sport and be in good academic standing at his/her university.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bellarmine welcomes ASUN newcomer Queens on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine men's basketball team returns to Freedom Hall for its next ASUN Conference action with the Knights welcoming Queens University of Charlotte on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The visiting Royals are off to a solid start in their first year in Division I and their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bellarmine resilient down the stretch to turn back Lions 69-65 for ASUN road win

FLORENCE, Ala.—The Bellarmine Knights gutted out a tough 69-65 ASUN Conference road victory over North Alabama on Monday night in Flowers Hall. The game, which featured 12 lead changes, came down to the wire, and Bellarmine finished with a 10-4 run over the final 3:22 to capture the win. With the host Lions leading 61-59, Bellarmine redshirt senior Garrett Tipton scored back-to-back buckets to give the Knights a 63-61 edge with 49 seconds remaining, and the visitors never relinquished the lead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Knights topped by Jacksonville despite double-doubles from Brown, Merkle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team had a lengthy drought between baskets bridging the third and fourth quarters, allowing Jacksonville to pull away for a 77-64 win in an ASUN opener Monday afternoon in Swisher Gymnasium. Freshman center Gracie Merkle posted her eighth double-double of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

