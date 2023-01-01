The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday.

City officials say they wanted to offer the community a refreshing outdoor experience to kick off the 2023 new year.

The free guided hike is offered to all ages and fitness levels.

There is an easy to moderate level hike which is a two-mile roundtrip hike.

The moderate to advanced hike is designed for experienced hikers and is 4.5 miles roundtrip.

Participants are encouraged to meet at the Parks parking lot located at 6245 Dominion Rd.

Dogs on a leash are also welcome.

The hike will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and no pre-registration is required.

