Army vet killed in North Side Hookah Lounge shooting early New Year’s Day

CHICAGO — A bouncer working at a Wicker Park hookah lounge was shot and killed early Sunday morning on New Year’s Day.

Police said an armed man attempted to enter The Lyon’s Den in the 2100 block of West Division Street on the border of the neighborhoods of Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village around 1:30 a.m.

When the armed man was denied entrance, he pulled out a gun and shot at two victims who returned gunfire. Police said the two victims who fired back at the man were both hit, one in the leg, shoulder and stomach, and the other in the calf.

According to police, the person who was shot several times was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Family identified the person who died as Austin McAllister, an army veteran, father, twin and personal trainer in the Chicago area.

“I just want justice for my dad,” said Ahaniyah McAllister. “We’ve been through a lot from losing our mom to covid, to now our dad being killed.”

The armed man who was trying to enter the business fled shortly after the exchange of gunfire, getting into a car and leaving the scene.

The second person was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this case can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com .

