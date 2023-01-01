ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Army vet killed in North Side Hookah Lounge shooting early New Year’s Day

By Dana Rebik, Eli Ong, Anna Roberts, Andrea Medina
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A bouncer working at a Wicker Park hookah lounge was shot and killed early Sunday morning on New Year’s Day.

Police said an armed man attempted to enter The Lyon’s Den in the 2100 block of West Division Street on the border of the neighborhoods of Wicker Park and Ukrainian Village around 1:30 a.m.

When the armed man was denied entrance, he pulled out a gun and shot at two victims who returned gunfire. Police said the two victims who fired back at the man were both hit, one in the leg, shoulder and stomach, and the other in the calf.

According to police, the person who was shot several times was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Family identified the person who died as Austin McAllister, an army veteran, father, twin and personal trainer in the Chicago area.

“I just want justice for my dad,” said Ahaniyah McAllister. “We’ve been through a lot from losing our mom to covid, to now our dad being killed.”

The armed man who was trying to enter the business fled shortly after the exchange of gunfire, getting into a car and leaving the scene.

3 men shot in Wicker Park shooting

The second person was taken to the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the investigation of this case can file anonymous tips online at cpdtip.com .

Comments / 43

Sugacane
3d ago

Crime in Chicago its everywhere not just on the South and West sides it's touching places they people said it wouldn't

Reply(1)
19
central n lake
2d ago

this is a dangerous world we're living in and it doesn't matter where your living at in this country, you have to watch "everybody" because you'll never know who evil minded.i stop going to clubs and bars when that pandemic hit 3 years ago an plus I dont trust anybody some humans are evil monsters and deserves to fall dead from the face of this earth.

Reply(9)
9
Ms. Von
2d ago

Praying for his family. I wish the veterans and law enforcement could partner and take to the streets and handle this type of coward. But, then you'll hear the bleeding hearts saying don't manhandle them they had a rough upbringing. And?! So did countless others who are good, law abiding citizens. That does not give them license to harm and kill others. Ask this man's children and loved ones! Ask survivors of crimes! Ask the loved ones of victims of murder and criminal activities like Tracie Golden of Detroit. I believe in compassion, but we are too soft on crime and now we are all targets!

Reply
4
 

