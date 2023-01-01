Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exclusive: Loosey LaDuca, Jax, Mistress Isabelle & Sugar Talk ‘Trade Of The Season’ & First Impressions
Season 15 of the “Olympics of drag” is on the way, and the Queens are exclusively RUVealing to BOSSIP what you can expect. As previously reported RuPaul’s Drag Race premieres Friday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV with two exciting episodes. Drag Race season 15 will feature 16 Queens who’ll bring their charisma, […]
Golden Globe predictions: Could ‘Elvis’ pull a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and win Best Picture?
The Golden Globes love musicals. They’ve demonstrated that they’re especially fond of music biopics. This year they nominated “Elvis” three times, but might we be underestimating it for the top prize? “The Fabelmans” currently has the lead in our racetrack odds, but some of our elite awards pundits say the King will take the crown. “The Fabelmans” leads our forecasts for Best Film Drama with leading odds of 17/5 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. As of this writing “Elvis” is tied with “Avatar: The Way of Water” in second place with 4/1 odds. Indeed, “The...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0