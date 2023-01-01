Read full article on original website
pipestonestar.com
Joshua J. Hellwinckel
Joshua J. Hellwinckel, 37, Pipestone, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at his home. Visitation was held Thursday, Dec. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Pipestone. Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church...
pipestonestar.com
Church Directory for the Week of Jan. 4-12, 2023
Ruthton Country Church, Full Gospel-Non-denominational church; Pastor Frank Vanderbush, 507-658-3917. Sundays: 10 a.m. Sunday Morning Worship service. Bible Studies Sundays at 9 a.m. Find us at countrychurch.co on Facebook and Youtube @ Country Church of Ruthton for online messages and events. St. Leo Catholic Church, Msgr. Gerald Kosse, 415 South...
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Keith Pritchett
Keith Pritchett, 85, Pipestone, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Pipestone. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith...
pipestonestar.com
Keith Gary Pritchett
Keith Gary Pritchett, 86, Pipestone died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone. Visitation was held Friday, Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Faith Community Church in Pipestone. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Community Church...
KELOLAND TV
Digging out; death investigation; garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
kelo.com
Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County
FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
KELOLAND TV
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
pipestonestar.com
Days Gone By Week of Jan. 2, 2023
Mr. Garnett purchased a large turkey at Charlie Smith’s meat market for Christmas, and while it was being dressed a chunk of gold was found in the bird’s stomach. The “nugget” looked as though it had been used for a person’s tooth—but how or where the turkey ever got it will forever remain a mystery. The old-man-on-the-corner says “maybe the turk had one of its own teeth filled years ago and the filling worked loose and was swallowed.” We don’t believe this for Charlie Smith does not handle turkeys that were enumerated in the census of ‘95. We shall now expect to see a rush to Mr. Smith’s market after turkeys. The trip is very pleasant compared with going to the Klondyke and the chance of making a stake is just as great. The gold nugget is now on exhibition in this office.
dakotanewsnow.com
First baby of the year born at Avera
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh and Emily Schutte welcomed baby James into the world just after 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. The healthy baby weighs 8 lbs and measures 19″ tall. Mom and dad are very excited to have their first child. “My due date...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
pipestonestar.com
Meet Rock County’s Farm Family of the Year
The Roos family is the 2022 Rock County Farm Family of the Year. “I was kind of humbled,” said Curt Roos about receiving the award. “I was honored that we were recognized for trying to do what we do.”. Roos described the family’s farming operation as “old school.”...
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
Woman Killed in Rural Southern Minnesota Crash
Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural southwestern Minnesota claimed the life of a Westbrook woman over the weekend. The State Patrol accident report says 71-year-old Marilyn Carey was a passenger in a pick-up driven by 77-year-old Keith Carey of Westbrook. The pick-up was traveling south on Woodman Ave. when it left the roadway at the intersection of Hwy. 30 about 15 miles northeast of Slayton around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
siouxlandnews.com
Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
KELOLAND TV
Tuesday’s storm through pictures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures. This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND. Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.
kicdam.com
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
