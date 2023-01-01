Mr. Garnett purchased a large turkey at Charlie Smith’s meat market for Christmas, and while it was being dressed a chunk of gold was found in the bird’s stomach. The “nugget” looked as though it had been used for a person’s tooth—but how or where the turkey ever got it will forever remain a mystery. The old-man-on-the-corner says “maybe the turk had one of its own teeth filled years ago and the filling worked loose and was swallowed.” We don’t believe this for Charlie Smith does not handle turkeys that were enumerated in the census of ‘95. We shall now expect to see a rush to Mr. Smith’s market after turkeys. The trip is very pleasant compared with going to the Klondyke and the chance of making a stake is just as great. The gold nugget is now on exhibition in this office.

