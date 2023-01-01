The ongoing migrant crisis could leave New York City bankrupt, Mayor Eric Adams warned Wednesday — while repeatedly refusing to blame President Biden’s lax border policies. Adams — who’s asked the federal government for $1 billion to pay for migrant housing and services — said there were “real dollar amounts” tied to the state of emergency he declared in October. “This is an expensive endeavor that we are in and we have to find ways of carrying out this task without bankrupting the city,” he said. During an unrelated news conference in Brooklyn, Adams also said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services...

