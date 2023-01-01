ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of post-Christmas deals. The retailer has deals on iRobot robot...
Digital Trends

14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale

Whenever Apple deals go online, such as in Best Buy’s flash sale to end the year, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on MacBooks. If you’re one of them, here’s your chance because the retailer has slashed the price of the 14-inch model of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD by $400, bringing its price down to $1,599 from its original price of $1,999. You’ll want to hurry if you’re interested in the offer though, because discounts on MacBooks rarely last until the end of the sale as stocks run out first.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is a surprisingly good buy at just $400

It’s not often you can get a high quality 4K TV for just $400, let alone one as big as 65 inches. Today Best Buy is discounting the 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV to just $400, which is a $200 savings from its regular price of $600. Best Buy is even throwing in several freebies, including a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot, three free months of Apple TV+, and four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. Free shipping is also included with your purchase.
Maya Devi

How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world

Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
frugalhotspot.com

Costco Unadvertised Sales! JANUARY 2023

Happy New Year! If you’ve set some new year’s resolutions to focus on your fitness goals, check out Costco’s sale on fitness equipment. And if you’re looking to get your home organized, be sure to check out the plastic storage bins that are on sale. I’ve...
OREGON STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations

Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Tesla Model X

New tech costs are just a fact. One of the downsides of early adoption has always been that the infrastructure needed to maintain a brand-new product doesn't exist yet. This is especially true when tech comes with social clout. When a new machine is also a status symbol, the manufacturer's first priority tends to be getting the thing on the market with all the external elements perfect. Reliability and ease of service are secondary concerns when the consumer's first priority is to show off their new toy.
Digital Trends

LG says its G3 OLED evo TV will be 70% brighter, with no visible wall gap

Ahead of its official CES 2023 presentation, LG has given us a taste of its TV tech for the coming year, especially as it relates to the company’s lineup of OLED TVs. Once again, the G Series takes center stage, with the G3 OLED evo 4K. LG says that thanks to its Brightness Booster Max technology, the 55-, 65-, and 75-inch G3 models will see an increase in brightness by up to 70%.
CBS News

New Year's luggage and travel essentials deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Monos and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Traveling more is at the top of many people's 2023 New Year's resolutions. If you're planning a trip, check out...
teslarati.com

Tesla’s models outside S3XY remain vastly underestimated

It’s the final day of 2022, and Tesla is still hard at work delivering as many vehicles as it can. The company has initiated a number of efforts to boost its numbers, from $7,500 discounts for new inventory units to free 10,000 miles of Supercharging for the Model S and Model X. Needless to say, Tesla is pushing hard to end the fourth quarter on a strong note.
The Atlantic

The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs

The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an electronic device. It was huge, for one thing: a roughly four-foot cube with a tiny curved screen. You couldn’t always make out a lot of details, partially because of the low resolution and partially because we lived in rural Ontario, didn’t have cable, and relied on an antenna. I remember the screen being covered in a fuzzy layer of static as we tried to watch Hockey Night in Canada.
Phone Arena

Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro

The 11-inch 2022 iPad Pro is inarguably one of the best tablets money can buy but it's quite pricey so if you have been eyeing it, now is the perfect time to get it as it's on sale at Amazon. The headlining feature is of course the tremendously speedy M2...
yankodesign.com

This modern electric cargo bike will make food delivery guys happy chappies

Fridays bring a sense of joy for the upcoming weekend, and perhaps the odd home party which calls for local snacks or fast food from the popular restaurant. You pick up the phone to order food like there’s no tomorrow and wait for the home delivery to arrive. When...
CNET

Is It Time to Replace Your iPhone Battery? Here's How to Find Out

No matter how well you take care of your iPhone, you'll eventually run into issues. While you can live with a cracked screen or a foggy camera, there are inevitable internal hardware problems that might make your device difficult to use. And that includes a faulty or old battery. If...

Comments / 0

Community Policy