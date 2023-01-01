ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns, Deshaun Watson trying to act as spoilers vs Commanders | Live updates

By Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Officially eliminated from playoff contention with two games left in the NFL season, the Browns are hoping to play the role of spoilers against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders (7-7-1) currently hold the final wild card playoff spot in the NFC as they host the Browns (6-9) at FedEx Field.

For the Browns, the focus will continue to be on quarterback Deshaun Watson's growth with his new team. For Watson to succeed, the Browns will have to stop Commanders star pass rusher Chase Young , who made his season debut last week.

Browns depth chart: Reggie Ragland starting to 'get his eyes in the right place' to help Browns

Browns vs. Commanders predictions: See who our reporters picked to win today's game

Check back here for live updates throughout the game:

What TV channel is the Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders game on?

The Browns and Saints will be on Fox. Kickoff Saturday is 1 p.m., in Cleveland.

Who are the announcers for the Commanders vs Browns game

Today's announcers for Fox are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analysit) and Kristina Pink (on-field reporter).

How to listen to Browns vs Commanders on the radio

Browns games air locally on the radio on 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Jerod Cherry (sideline).

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders betting odds

Cleveland is a 2.5-point road underdog against Washington, according to Tipico Sportsbook . The over/under is set for 40.5.

AFC North standings

  • Cincinnati Bengals - 11-4
  • Baltimore Ravens - 10-5
  • Pittsburgh Steelers - 7-8
  • Cleveland Browns - 6-9

The Bengals and Ravens have qualified for the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns, Deshaun Watson trying to act as spoilers vs Commanders | Live updates

