Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins police searching for driver in crash that seriously injured a pedestrian

By Rebecca Powell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago

UPDATE, 4 p.m. Jan. 3: Fort Collins Police Services said Tuesday they believe the vehicle involved in the hit and run on Sunday in north Fort Collins is a silver or light gray 2022 Mazda CX-5 , noting it would likely have front end damage.

ORIGINAL STORY : Fort Collins police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian early New Year's Day.

The vehicle may be a silver Mazda with front-end damage to the grill hood and windshield, police said.

The crash report came in at 1:14 a.m. Sunday. An adult male was injured at the intersection of Suniga Road and Redwood Street. Police say evidence indicates he was it by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Suniga while he was crossing it, heading north.

The driver left the scene of the crash and did not contact police, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services. The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The intersection was closed for more than seven hours for investigation.

If you have information about the crash or surveillance video that shows eastbound Suniga Road between Redwood Street and Lemay Avenue, contact officer Dave Kaes at 970-416-2229. You can also provide an anonymous tip to Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

