Fox5 KVVU
Authorities say road rage suspect fired at Las Vegas police before shot, killed by officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided an update Tuesday after an incident last week in which officers shot and killed a suspect in a road rage incident. According to LVMPD, a stolen gun situation evolved into a road rage incident that ended in a...
Summerlin man shot by officer, shoots himself simultaneously, police say
An armed man involved in a neighborhood dispute was simultaneously shot by both himself and Las Vegas police, officers said during a briefing Tuesday.
DNA on earbuds leads to Las Vegas man who shot neighbor after failed package theft: police
DNA on a pair of earbuds found at a crime scene led police to a suspect accused of shooting his neighbor after a failed packaged theft, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Body camera footage released from LVMPD officer-involved shootings
Las Vegas Metro police have now released body camera footage and details in the first officer involved shooting that occurred Friday. Two were left deceased after two shootings occurred.
Altercation leads to gunshots at apartment complex, Las Vegas police say
Las Vegas police are on scene north of the strip as they are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Ex-boyfriend kills woman, then self at business complex near airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Wednesday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 7:52 a.m. in the 500 Block of East Pamalyn Avenue, near South Bermuda Road and Pilot Road. Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters a man and...
news3lv.com
Former Las Vegas police officer gets prison sentence in 1997 killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Las Vegas police officer has received his prison sentence for the 1997 killing of a woman. Arthur Sewall, now 56, was sentenced on Tuesday to six to 15 years in a Nevada prison after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon.
Las Vegas man kills roommate during dispute, waits hour to call 911: police
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Monday after they said he shot and killed his roommate, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Police: 24-year-old arrested for fatally shooting roommate after argument
Reports indicate that LVMPD officers responded to the area at approximately 5:49 a.m. and located an unconscious man with a possible gunshot wound inside a Las Vegas apartment.
Fox5 KVVU
Man stabbed to death after family altercation near Flamingo, Koval
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday night near the Las Vegas Strip. Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 3900 block of Koval Lane near Flamingo Road around 7:20 p.m. Police say they responded to a call of a...
Women killed in East County murder-suicide were sisters, authorities say
The two women killed in a murder-suicide last week have been identified, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.
thejoltnews.com
Second suspect in Lacey murder arrested in Nevada, lengthy pursuit and capture
Authorities have arrested the other fraternal twin wanted for the murder of a Kenmore man in August. Nicholas VanDuren, 32, was arrested in North Las Vegas on Friday, December 30, Lacey police announced in a Facebook post. Lacey police sought the help of the North Las Vegas Police Department in...
KTNV
LVMPD: 70-year-old arrested for hit-and-run crash on Boulder Highway, Russell
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian late December of 2022. The hit and run occurred on the night of December 28, 2022 on Boulder Highway near Russell Road. Police identified the driver as...
Boyfriend stabbed in apartment near the Las Vegas strip, police say
Las Vegas police are on scene near the strip as they are investigating a homicide Monday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
8newsnow.com
Woman said she ‘freaked out’ after hitting, killing 2 tourists in suspected DUI crash in downtown Las Vegas, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman accused of being drunk, hitting and killing two tourists, and then fleeing the scene told police the pedestrians came out of nowhere and she “freaked out” and drove home after the crash, according to her arrest report. Mykael Terrell, 28, denied...
Family of CCSD student left on bus defends driver after she was fired
A bus driver for the district has lost her job after being dismissed and detained by CCSD police as children return to school on Tuesday following winter break.
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
North Las Vegas police arrest suspect in November deadly shooting
North Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.
8newsnow.com
Second pedestrian dies after being struck while standing on sidewalk
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was standing on a sidewalk and struck by a suspected impaired driver over the weekend has died, North Las Vegas police said. The woman, who was standing next to him, died at the scene on Sunday. Police said 21-year-old Fernando Jose Reyes...
Police investigate death of man found in crashed car with apparent gunshot wound
A man was found dead Saturday morning from an apparent gunshot wound, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating.
