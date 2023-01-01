ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

Mackinaw City edged by host Manistique in tournament final

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

MANISTIQUE – Close. Oh, so close.

Looking to capture the Manistique Christmas Tournament title, the Mackinaw City Comets fell just short in a 51-49 loss to the host Emeralds in a boys basketball championship contest held on Friday, Dec. 30.

“A tough loss, we started in a hole and battled out, then back in and out all night,” said Mackinaw City coach John Martin. “My kids laid their heart and souls on the floor tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of them. We came up short in the end, but gained a lot of ground mentally moving forward. We are still learning how good we can be and the competition in this tournament gave a good glimpse of that.”

The Comets held a narrow 24-21 lead at halftime, but the Emeralds came back with a solid third quarter to take a one-point lead. In the end, the Emeralds did just enough to fend off the Comets, who finished their tournament with a 1-1 record.

Senior Cooper Whipkey led the Comets with a game-high 24 points, while Lars Huffman scored eight and Noah Valot tallied seven. Lucas Bergstrom and Trystan Swanson added four apiece. Sabastian Pierce chipped in with two.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Comets advanced to the tournament final with a hard-fought 49-42 victory over Cedarville-DeTour.

Trailing 11-10 after one quarter, the Comets won the second and gave themselves a 29-26 lead at the break. In the third, Mackinaw City used a 10-6 scoring advantage to push its lead to 39-32 heading into the fourth.

“It was not the prettiest at times, but after a 10-day layoff, I wasn’t sure what we were going to look like coming out of the (Christmas) break,” Martin said. “Cedarville is Cedarville, minus a couple of their main players. They still came at us for 32 minutes of tough physical basketball. (Cedarville-DeTour coach) Jason (Duncan) always has his kids prepared and ready for anything you throw at him.”

Whipkey’s 21 points, another game high, fueled the Comets. Pierce scored 11, Huffman netted eight, Valot and Bergstrom each registered four, and Swanson recorded one.

Mackinaw City (4-2, 2-1 Northern Lakes Conference) returns to conference action when it travels to Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy on Friday, Jan. 6.

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

