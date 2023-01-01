Read full article on original website
UCF's Matt Lee Enters Transfer Portal
UCF Knights lose key cog with Matt Lee leaving the football program.
cw34.com
Former Suncoast high school star killed in wrong-way crash near Orlando
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community is mourning the tragic loss of a father and standout athlete from Riviera Beach who made it all the way to the pros. Michael Merritt, 38, was killed in a crash near Orlando, about a week before Christmas. He grew up in...
westorlandonews.com
TerraCap Management Sells 196,000 Square Foot Flex Office Park in Orlando
TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, Florida, announced the sale of Orlando International Business Center in Orlando. Orlando International Business Center (OIBC) is comprised of six single-story flex/industrial buildings totaling 196,000 square feet. “OIBC is the second Orlando flex/industrial property we have exited...
Sanford, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
lacademie.com
17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
Bowl games bring big business to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people have packed downtown Orlando for bowl games in recent days. That’s meant big business for downtown bars and restaurants. Citrus Bowl organizers estimate more than 40,000 people packed the Camping World Stadium on Monday, and on average, bowl games sell about 75 percent of those tickets to out-of-towners.
Grier Backs Off UCF Commitment
Former USF linebacker now undecided about next college home.
Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales
WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Comes to Orlando in 2023
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Comes to Orlando in 2023. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Comes to Orlando in 2023- An uplifting comeback story like no other, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.
Florida appeals court overturns ruling in college football player’s 2017 death
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state appeals court is siding with the family of a local football player who died after practice. Stetson University football player Nick Blakely, 19, died in Aug. 2017 after pulling himself out of practice because of dizziness and tightness in his chest. >>> STREAM...
WDW News Today
New Complimentary Annual Passholder Lanyard Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
Starting today through February 3, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a complimentary annual passholder lanyard to annual passholders. The colorful lanyard of red, yellow, green, and blue has “UAOP” and “Passholder” on both sides of the strap. A plastic case, for your annual pass and any other small documents, hangs from a metal hook.
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
orangeobserver.com
New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area
A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip
If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
Orlando International Airport in final stretch of busy holiday travel season
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday travel season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slow day at airports in Central Florida. Monday is expected to be the busiest day of the travel period for Orlando International Airport. The airport is expecting more than...
NBC Miami
Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill
A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
mynews13.com
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
