TerraCap Management Sells 196,000 Square Foot Flex Office Park in Orlando

TerraCap Management LLC, a privately held investment firm with its headquarters in Naples, Florida, announced the sale of Orlando International Business Center in Orlando. Orlando International Business Center (OIBC) is comprised of six single-story flex/industrial buildings totaling 196,000 square feet. “OIBC is the second Orlando flex/industrial property we have exited...
ORLANDO, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Sanford, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The DeLand High School soccer team will have a game with Seminole High School - Sanford on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
DELAND, FL
lacademie.com

17 Best Mexican Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023

This post will list the best Mexican restaurants in Orlando, FL. Therefore, please focus on reading it to the end if you are looking for a wonderful eatery for the next party. I believe you can find your favorite choice. Traditional Mexican cuisine is loved by many diners worldwide, so...
ORLANDO, FL
luxury-houses.net

World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million

9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Bowl games bring big business to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tens of thousands of people have packed downtown Orlando for bowl games in recent days. That’s meant big business for downtown bars and restaurants. Citrus Bowl organizers estimate more than 40,000 people packed the Camping World Stadium on Monday, and on average, bowl games sell about 75 percent of those tickets to out-of-towners.
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Winter Haven girls overwhelm Lake Wales

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – It’s probably no longer fitting to call it a rebuilding year. Class 7A Winter Haven – ranked ninth in the SBLive Florida Girls Basketball Power 25 – put on a running-clock performance while hosting Lake Wales Tuesday and trotted off with a 70-14 win. Winter Haven gets no ...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Comes to Orlando in 2023

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Comes to Orlando in 2023. Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Comes to Orlando in 2023- An uplifting comeback story like no other, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

New Complimentary Annual Passholder Lanyard Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort

Starting today through February 3, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a complimentary annual passholder lanyard to annual passholders. The colorful lanyard of red, yellow, green, and blue has “UAOP” and “Passholder” on both sides of the strap. A plastic case, for your annual pass and any other small documents, hangs from a metal hook.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

New Publix opens in Dr. Phillips area

A new Publix Super Market is now available in the Dr. Phillips area. The 48,387-square-foot store, which opened December 2022, is located at Town Center at O-Town West. In a statement, Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said the organization is "excited" to bring another location to Orlando customers. “We...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip

If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Miami

Frontier Flight Diverted to Miami After Several Passengers and Crew Fell Ill

A flight was diverted to Miami International Airport Saturday night after several passengers and crew began to feel ill, officials said. Airport officials said several people onboard Frontier Airlines flight 111 from San Juan to Orlando reportedly felt dizzy mid-flight. The plane landed safely at MIA. The cause of the...
MIAMI, FL
mynews13.com

Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
ORLANDO, FL
