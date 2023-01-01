ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spindale, NC

North Carolina man becomes first 2023 Powerball millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing

By Ashley Anderson, Chloe Rafferty
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dXUSF_0k0KBDsm00

SPINDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina man rang in 2023 on a high note.

Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year.

PREVIOUS: NC man could be first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing

The big win happened when his name was chosen just after midnight in Times Square once the ball dropped.

The special drawing aired live as part of the iconic broadcast, ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.’

Krigbaum did not make the trip to New York City, but his daughter, Sarah Day, did on his behalf and represented him at the Times Square event, according to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Dad, Dad, I’m bringing home a million dollars!” Day shouted to her father after she won.

  • A photo of the winning moment with Sarah Day, host Ryan Seacrest and co-host Jesse James Decker, and Josh Day in background (North Carolina Education Lottery)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6BgI_0k0KBDsm00
    A photo of Sarah Day, standing in for her father, Powerball First Millionaire of the Year Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, at the New Year’s Eve event in Times Square with her husband, Josh (North Carolina Education Lottery)

“I don’t know what to say,” Day told the host of the show, Ryan Seacrest, on national TV. ”I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.”

Before his big win, Krigbaum was one of 29 Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance in the drawing.

According to lottery officials, it all started with a second-chance drawing through N.C. Education Lottery. In the drawing, he won the trip to New York City as part of the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion and became one of the 29 finalists.

During the New Year’s Eve broadcast, Krigbaum was one of five chosen to get an entry in the $1 million drawing.

Then, shortly after midnight — the ‘NC’ ball came up in the drawing, making him the big winner.

Seven other North Carolinians saw his win after they also won a VIP trip to New York City from a second-chance drawing:

  • Chris Brady of Raleigh;
  • Marjorie Donadio of Wake Forest;
  • Ethan Erickson of Fuquay-Varina;
  • Andrea Teopantzin of Hickory;
  • Mark Womack of Angier;
  • Christina Chestnut of Charlotte and
  • Katherine Klonis of Kill Devil Hills.

The New Year’s Eve event was the fourth time in four years that the Powerball game partnered with “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” to conduct the $1 million drawing, according to lottery officials.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WRAL

Wake County man wins $2 million top prize

A Fuquay-Varina man won $2 million from a scratch off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Carmelo Canepa purchased the "Platinum" scratch-off ticket for $20 from the Circle Ticket on Louisburg Road in Raleigh and won the ticket's top prize. Campena arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina

North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
DILLON, SC
WNCT

NC, ENC lucky lottery winners in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina. 2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news 2022 in review: Our most popular videos 2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories 2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT 2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories The […]
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you like eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Duke Energy apologizes for widespread rolling blackouts in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Duke Energy is now apologizing for the widespread rolling blackouts they intentionally activated across the Carolinas over the busy Christmas holiday period, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Gov. Cooper asking Duke Energy for full report after ‘rolling blackouts’ Duke Energy leaders explained that they were sorry for the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

99K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy