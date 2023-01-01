ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Biden to tout infrastructure investments alongside McConnell on Wednesday

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLigW_0k0KAmcI00

President Biden will travel to Kentucky on Wednesday to tout infrastructure investments and his broader economic plan, and he’ll be joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the White House said Sunday.

Biden will head to Kentucky one day after the a new GOP House majority is sworn in to speak about “how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind,” the White House said.

McConnell is expected to attend, as is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), White House deputy communications director Herbie Ziskend tweeted .

DeWine last week announced more than $1 billion in funding through the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law to replace the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio.

The event reflects how the White House is hoping to emphasize bipartisanship and its willingness to reach across the aisle as the new session of Congress gets underway, with Republicans narrowly in control of the House and Democrats holding a slim majority in the Senate.

White House officials have spent the weeks since November’s midterm elections arguing it showed the American people expect leaders to work together to get things done, and Biden and his team have expressed a desire to find Republicans who are willing to work with them.

Biden’s first two years in office saw the passage of bipartisan legislation focused on infrastructure, semiconductor chip manufacturing, assistance for veterans and protections for same-sex marriage.

In a memo to reporters just before Christmas Day, deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Biden enters the new year “with his hand outstretched to both parties in Congress, ready to keep putting country ahead of party and staying steadfastly focused on the needs of American families above all else.”

“He wants to keep working together on cutting costs, bringing more jobs back from overseas, saving more lives from gun violence, and keeping the American people safe,” Bates said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 6

Related
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
The Hill

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.   “There is so much unnecessary turmoil in the Republican Party,” Trump…
Cleveland.com

Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial

During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
OHIO STATE
GV Wire

Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats

If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Vice

The Far Right Is Dumping Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was once a darling of the far-right. Apparently not anymore. Republican Rep. Greene disavowed white nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes, who’s now getting cozy with disgraced rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye), “and his racist, anti-semitic ideology” in a tweet last month. Ever since, Fuentes’ followers—known as “groypers”—have viciously turned on her.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

The Hill

838K+
Followers
92K+
Post
593M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy