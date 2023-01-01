ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents.

Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow residents to control their identity via a free app on their smartphone. Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, and residents can choose to continue to rely upon their physical ID.

Mississippi Mobile ID offers several advantages over physical identification, including convenience, security, and privacy.

Mississippi Mobile ID gives residents instant access to an up-to-date version of their driver’s license or ID.

It can be used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere in the state that residents would usually show their driver’s license.

Mississippi Mobile ID also expands residents’ ability to provide proof of identity online. Residents’ information is secure and can only be accessed with their fingerprint or face ID. Mississippi Mobile ID also protects residents’ private data by allowing them to choose what information they share for age-verified transactions.

“The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is committed to utilizing technology to enhance the quality of our residents’ lives,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “While Mississippi Mobile ID will be voluntary, it is our belief that residents will find this new service to be convenient, secure, and private.”

For more information about Mississippi Mobile ID, please visit www.dps.ms.gov/mobile-ID.

Comments / 27

David Murphree
3d ago

basically a way for them to get your phone so they can go through it while in their car and so you can't video their actions. so this will open up a whole slew of ppl using the app and showing someone else's ID that they got the log in credentials from so.e how or another.

Reply(1)
11
Smiley69
3d ago

So when a cop needs your license. He takes your phone to his car to write a ticket? Nah...I'll pass.

Reply
19
Savannah Soliz
3d ago

Not me I've been a victim too many times thank you

Reply(4)
12
