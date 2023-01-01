Read full article on original website
Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two men were arrested and charged on gun charges after police pulled their vehicle over for not having a front license plate and tinted windows. On Christmas Day, detectives received credible information regarding a vehicle in the area of West Trenton, where the occupants were armed with a handgun. “As detectives were checking the area of West Trenton, the target vehicle was observed on West State Street,” the Trenton Police Department reported. The target vehicle had tinted windows and no front license plate, so the detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop for the violations listed above. Xzavier The post Two arrested on gun charges during traffic stop in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 75th Precinct in Brooklyn are searching for a gunman wanted for a shooting that took place in December. On Wednesday, police released photos and videos of the suspect. According to police, on Sunday, December 4, at approximately 2:35 pm, two unidentified male individuals fire their guns multiple times towards an unidentified male individual opposite 300 Georgia Avenue. One suspect has since been apprehended, but the second fled on foot northbound on Georgia Avenue to parts unknown. There were no injuries reported or property damage as a result of The post NYPD seeking gunman wanted for December shooting in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students
PATERSON, NJ – It was back to 2020 for students in Patterson and Passaic this week as local school districts across the state returned to forced mask mandates for students, staff, and faculty. Paterson’s school district educates 25,000 students, the fourth largest in New Jersey. Camden schools also returned to mask mandates on Tuesday. Paterson and Camden join the Passaic school district, which began requiring face masks on December 21st. There are 6,800 students in Camden. Governor Phil Murphy however said the political environment is preventing a return to a state mask mandate. “We don’t want to mandate things that The post Murphy talks school mask mandates as three districts return to forced masking of students appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspected drug dealer busted in Trenton during traffic stop
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced the arrests of Arturo J. Ramos and Lawrence K. Dickerson on drug-related charges. According to police, Violent Crimes Unit Detectives conducted a motor vehicle stop on December 19, 2022. They observed Ramos, a front seat passenger, grab a handgun from his waistband, remove it from his waistband, and throw it into the back seat of the vehicle. “Ramos was arrested upon approaching the vehicle. In continuing the investigation, they found the driver of the vehicle, Dickerson, in possession of a distributable amount of CDS Crack-Cocaine, Oxycodone, Ecstasy, and Suboxone,” the department The post Suspected drug dealer busted in Trenton during traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest
TRENTON, NJ – Residents on Anderson Street in Trenton realized loud pops heard in their neighborhood Saturday afternoon were not fireworks but instead gunshots. They immediately called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived at around 1:15 pm to the area of 37 Anderson Street, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right foot. He was treated at a local hospital and is recovering. “Detectives from the Mercer County Shooting Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and took charge of the investigation,” the Trenton Police Department said. “Through evidence and extensive investigative work, Detectives The post Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx robbery, murder suspect arrested
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department have announced the arrest of Gibran Guerrero, 19, for the murder of Gaston Johnny. On December 15th, officers from the 46th Precinct were called to the area of 189 Burnside Avenue in the Bronx for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, police located Johnny suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A second victim, a 27-year-old male, was shot in the ground and recovered. Johnny was charged with murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault, robbery, The post Bronx robbery, murder suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
22-year-old beaten with metal pipe in Flushing attack
NEW YORK, NY – A 22-year-old man was beaten with a pipe over the head and body in Flushing on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the NYPD’s 115th Precinct said the attack occurred at around 6:21 am. Two unidentified males approached the victim and began assaulting him after a verbal dispute outside 80-03 Roosevelt Avenue. The department said the victim was struck multiple times in the head and upper body. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellvue where he was treated for a head laceration. He was listed in stable condition. The suspects The post 22-year-old beaten with metal pipe in Flushing attack appeared first on Shore News Network.
Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday
JACKSON, NJ – Construction in the area of South Hope Chapel Road and Whitesville Road will force a complete closure of South Hope Chapel through Thursday during the day. According to the Jackson Township Police Department, “The South Hope Chapel road closure will start on Tuesday 1/3/23, and continue through Thursday 1/5/23. The hours of the closure are expected to be 8am to 4pm.” The hard closures will be located at the intersections of Linda Drive and S.Hope Chapel road and Whitesville road at S.Hope Chapel road. “The roadway within the hard closure area will NOT be passable,” the department The post Construction to shut down major Jackson Township Road through Thursday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of 39-year-old Darren Monroe. Monroe was wanted for a September shooting outside an apartment building in the Bronx. According to police, on Monday, September 19, at approximately 5:45 am, Monroe chased and shot a 31-year-old man in front of 365 East 204th Street. He chased his victim on foot and discharged a firearm multiple times, striking the 31-year-old male victim in the back, chest, ear, and hand. The victim was transported by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital in critical but stable condition. He fled the scene in The post Suspect wanted for attempted murder outside Bronx apartment building arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man who committed NYC museum attack extradited, arrested, and charged
NEW YORK, NY – Gary Cabana, the man who stabbed two people last year at the Museum of Modern Art was officially arrested and charged on Tuesday, according to the New York City Police Department. According to his own statements, he was upset over his banning from the museum. He had previously had his museum membership revoked due to previous disturbances prior to stabbing a man and woman last March. Cabana had been awaiting extradition from Philadelphia since his arrest after the attack. A few days after it happened, the Philadelphia Police Department has announced the arrest of Gary Cabana, The post Man who committed NYC museum attack extradited, arrested, and charged appeared first on Shore News Network.
Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ – A wounded and distressed harbor seal pup was rescued last week by members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. According to MMCS, on December 28th, members of the organization responded to a female harbor seal that was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. “She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment,” MMSC said. “She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital. She is currently resting in Pen A of the Intensive Care Unit and The post Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia
Submitted by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old missing person Tymiere Hunter. He was last seen on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., on the 58XX block of Belmar Street. He is 5’2″, 119 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatpants, white t-shirt and black jacket. Anyone with any information on Tymiere’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911. The post 13-year-old reported missing in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August
by Philadelphia PD PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Person Valerie Excell. Valerie resides on the 100 block of Jamestown Street. Valerie’s sister last saw her at her house in early August when she visited her. Valerie is 36 years old, 5’08,160 lbs., with green eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt. Valerie frequents the area of skate park near the Art Museum. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Excell is asked to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911. The post Family seeks Philadelphia woman missing since August appeared first on Shore News Network.
64-year-old man assaulted, robbed inside his Bronx apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A 64-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside his apartment by a suspect who forced his way in. Fortunately, the man was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and an elevator camera inside the building. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “It was reported to police that on Sunday, December 11, at approximately 8 am, in the vicinity of Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue, an unidentified male forcibly entered the apartment of a 64-year-old male by pushing him as he was walking in,:” the NYPD said today in a statement. The The post 64-year-old man assaulted, robbed inside his Bronx apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile
MANALAPAN, NJ – Police in Manalapan ar asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver of a hit and run crash that sent a juvenile to the hospital on December 27th. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago a joint investigation by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), and the Manalapan Police Department began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 27, when officers from the Manalapan Police Department responded to the vicinity of 341 Union Hill Road near the intersection of Kristin Court for a motor-vehicle crash with serious The post Police seeking public assistance in hit-and-run involving juvenile appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, PA – Four people were shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown. The shooting occurred at around 9:15 pm in the area of the 1100 block of East Clair Street outside the East Side Youth Center. Police responded after receiving calls reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers found a single male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by Allentown EMS before being transported to an area hospital. As officers continued their investigation at the scene, they learned three other victims were taken to the hospital prior to their arrival. The The post Four shot outside East Side Youth Center on New Year’s Day in Allentown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect wanted for attempted rape aboard Manhattan subway train on New Year’s Day
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 20th Precinct are searching for a man who tried to rape an 18-year-old woman aboard a southbound ‘2’ train on New Year’s Day. According to police at around 9:57 pm, police reported that an 18-year-old female was followed by an unidentified male onto a southbound ‘2’ train, departing the 125th Street subway station. “The individual exposed himself and attempted to pull the victim’s pants down while the train was approaching the 72nd Street subway station,:” the NYPD said. “A Good Samaritan intervened and helped the victim flee to another train The post Suspect wanted for attempted rape aboard Manhattan subway train on New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at TJ Maxx, located at 1630 East 15th Street in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 61st Precinct reported two individuals entered the store on December 27th at around 5pm. They threatened an employee with physical violence while they were engaged in the act of shoplifting. After the confrontation with the employee, the two suspects grabbed more items from the store and fled. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 26-year-old missing person Dajzhe Lowery. She was last seen on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 7:43 A.M., on the Unit block of West Godfrey Avenue. She is 5’4″, 120 lbs., thin build, brown eyes, black hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, cream jacket, dark gray pants and black boots. Anyone with any information on Dajzhe’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detective Divison at 215-686-3353 or 911. The post Police concerned over the disappearance of a 26-year-old man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Here’s where Ocean County residents can drop off their Christmas trees
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Christmas is over. Now, many are asking how to properly dispose of their Christmas Trees. Ocean County today announced multiple convenient drop-off locations. Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following Ocean County park locations through Jan. 31: Cattus Island County Park, 1170 Cattus Island Blvd., Toms RiverOcean County Park, 659 Ocean Ave. (Route 88), LakewoodJakes Branch County Park, 1100 Double Trouble Road, BeachwoodRobert J. Miller Airpark, 901 Route 530, Berkeley TownshipPatriots County Park, 485 Bowman Road, Jackson Township Christmas trees also are accepted at the Northern and Southern Recycling Centers year-round during regular business The post Here’s where Ocean County residents can drop off their Christmas trees appeared first on Shore News Network.
