NEW YORK, NY – Gary Cabana, the man who stabbed two people last year at the Museum of Modern Art was officially arrested and charged on Tuesday, according to the New York City Police Department. According to his own statements, he was upset over his banning from the museum. He had previously had his museum membership revoked due to previous disturbances prior to stabbing a man and woman last March. Cabana had been awaiting extradition from Philadelphia since his arrest after the attack. A few days after it happened, the Philadelphia Police Department has announced the arrest of Gary Cabana,

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO