MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ – A wounded and distressed harbor seal pup was rescued last week by members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. According to MMCS, on December 28th, members of the organization responded to a female harbor seal that was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment," MMSC said. "She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital. She is currently resting in Pen A of the Intensive Care Unit

MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO