Butler, NJ

Shore News Network

Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach

MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ – A wounded and distressed harbor seal pup was rescued last week by members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. According to MMCS, on December 28th, members of the organization responded to a female harbor seal that was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. “She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment,” MMSC said. “She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital. She is currently resting in Pen A of the Intensive Care Unit and The post Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
PIX11

2 bodies recovered in search for New Jersey ice fishermen

KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities searching for two men believed to have drowned while ice fishing at a New Jersey reservoir say two bodies have now been recovered. Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that a 76-year-old Passaic man and a 64-year-old Clifton man had […]
KINNELON, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill

State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
PLATTEKILL, NY
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

64-year-old man assaulted, robbed inside his Bronx apartment

NEW YORK, NY – A 64-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside his apartment by a suspect who forced his way in. Fortunately, the man was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and an elevator camera inside the building. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “It was reported to police that on Sunday, December 11, at approximately 8 am, in the vicinity of Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue, an unidentified male forcibly entered the apartment of a 64-year-old male by pushing him as he was walking in,:” the NYPD said today in a statement. The The post 64-year-old man assaulted, robbed inside his Bronx apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

UPDATE Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

