Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ – A wounded and distressed harbor seal pup was rescued last week by members of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. According to MMCS, on December 28th, members of the organization responded to a female harbor seal that was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. “She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment,” MMSC said. “She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital. She is currently resting in Pen A of the Intensive Care Unit and The post Injured seal pup rescued from Monmouth Beach appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
Recovery underway for 2 NJ men who are believed to have drowned while ice fishing
New Jersey authorities are leading a recovery operation for two New Jersey ice fishermen who are believed to have drowned at a reservoir Friday.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
2 bodies recovered in search for New Jersey ice fishermen
KINNELON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities searching for two men believed to have drowned while ice fishing at a New Jersey reservoir say two bodies have now been recovered. Morris County prosecutors say family members called Butler police at about 2 p.m. Saturday to report that a 76-year-old Passaic man and a 64-year-old Clifton man had […]
Police Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Upper-Floor Tenant, 88, In Teaneck Apartment Building Fire
UPDATE: Two Teaneck police officers rescued an 88-year-old wheelchair-bound tenant from what began as an appliance fire in her fifth-floor apartment, carrying her down several flights of stairs to safety, authorities said.Sgt. Stephen Morena and Officer Aundra Ellington quickly gathered the woman –…
Route 208 Closed More Than Hour After SUV Crash Downs Utility Line
Route 208 was closed for more than an hour after an SUV slammed into a utility pole, downing a wire across the highway around noontime Wednesday. The driver of the Honda emerged uninjured from the crash on Harristown Road in Glen Rock, across the highway from Fair Lawn Fire Company No. 2, shortly after 11 a.m. Jan. 4.
wrnjradio.com
Driver extricated from car after collision with school bus in Warren County
WHITE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver had to be extricated from her vehicle following a crash with a school bus in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. A Honda Accord collided with a school bus at around 3:54 p.m. on...
Man Dies In Fall From His Own Window New Year's Day In Newark
A male fell to his death from a building in Newark on New Year's Day, according to authorities and RLS Media.The man was found unresponsive after jumping from a building on Rowland Street near Bloomfield Avenue around 7:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé sai…
NBC New York
66 in January? Central Park Ties Record High Set 73 Years Ago as Cold Front Looms
NYC weather stays unseasonably warm the next two days, with temperatures climbing to a record-tying 66 degrees in Central Park by midday. Showers are possible later. The risk of showers eases Friday as temperatures drop back to the 40s. Friday could see light snow accumulation in parts of the Hudson...
Body Discovered Near Trail In Plattekill
State Police are not commenting after a man's body was discovered on a Hudson Valley trail. The body was found in Ulster County in Plattekill early Monday, Jan. 2, on the Campbell Lane extension near Saul Trail. State police declined to comment on the incident. "It is an open case,"...
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
2 Women Killed In New Year's Day Crash In Hudson Valley
Updated story: IDs Released For Mother, Daughter Killed In New Year's Day Hudson Valley CrashTwo women were killed in a single-vehicle New Year's Day crash in the Hudson Valley.It happened in Rockland County at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 on Beach Road in the town of Haverstraw in the Kay…
New York Man Fatally Hits Tractor-Trailer On I-84 In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man fatally hit a tractor-trailer on I-84. New York State Police from Orange County announced the investigation into a fatal accident on Interstate 84. On Dec. 29, 2022, New York State Police from the Middletown barracks began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash after being dispatched to the Wallkill Rest Area on Interstate 84 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
1 Killed In Gruesome Hudson Valley Crash, 3 Injured In New York
Just before the New Year, a Hudson Valley man lost his life in a gruesome-looking crash. Three were injured trying to help. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31., the Kent Fire Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash. 1 Killed In Putnam County, New York. On Friday, Dec....
Police: 23-year-old dead following South Brunswick crash
The incident happened Saturday morning on Route 1 South near Greenview Ave.
WHERE'S JULISSA? Girl, 12, last seen inside Bronx home
Police are looking for a 12-year-old Bronx girl last seen inside her home Monday evening.
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
UNION, Wis. (WTVO) — A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified man, who is from Brooklyn, Wisconsin, lost control of his vehicle […]
64-year-old man assaulted, robbed inside his Bronx apartment
NEW YORK, NY – A 64-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside his apartment by a suspect who forced his way in. Fortunately, the man was captured on nearby surveillance cameras and an elevator camera inside the building. Police are now asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect. “It was reported to police that on Sunday, December 11, at approximately 8 am, in the vicinity of Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue, an unidentified male forcibly entered the apartment of a 64-year-old male by pushing him as he was walking in,:” the NYPD said today in a statement. The The post 64-year-old man assaulted, robbed inside his Bronx apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
UPDATE Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
Shore News Network
123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 5