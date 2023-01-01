ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store

Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW: LA’HMEER CARTER & BRIAN ELLER

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to the case.
NEW CASTLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

18 year old arrested for armed robbery

A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Bodies Found Inside Delaware County Home

Pennsylvania State Police investigated after two bodies were found Monday night inside a Delaware County home decorated in Christmas lights. Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found two people dead inside.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington crime report: Murders, shootings down in 2022

The number of murders in Wilmington was at its lowest for 15 years in 2022, and the number of shootings was the second lowest in 17 years, according to a new report issued by Delaware’s largest city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and lame duck Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy on Tuesday released the Wilmington Police Department’s 2022 Year-End Crime ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead

PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car

A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Two people found dead inside Delaware County home, state police say

Two people were found dead Monday afternoon at a home in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania State Police said. Troopers from the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home along Highland Drive around 5:15 p.m. for a welfare check. Nick Sirianni on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'I just hope and pray...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

Four juveniles arrested in connection to shooting incident in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection to a shooting that took place early Monday afternoon. Just after noon, troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting, learning that two occupied residences and a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old Magnolia man had been hit by gunfire. Troopers were able to obtain a vehicle description and began patrolling the area, locating the suspect vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a grocery store.
MAGNOLIA, DE
WSET

2 victims killed by AR-15 fired on New Year's Eve

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The a 62-year-old male suspect is being held on charges of two counts...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest

TRENTON, NJ – Residents on Anderson Street in Trenton realized loud pops heard in their neighborhood Saturday afternoon were not fireworks but instead gunshots. They immediately called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived at around 1:15 pm to the area of 37 Anderson Street, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right foot. He was treated at a local hospital and is recovering. “Detectives from the Mercer County Shooting Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and took charge of the investigation,” the Trenton Police Department said. “Through evidence and extensive investigative work, Detectives The post Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
