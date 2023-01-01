Read full article on original website
Victim was able to walk away before collapsing in Frankford fatal shooting: Police
Officers say a man was found shot in the neck on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of Dyre Street.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: LA’HMEER CARTER & BRIAN ELLER
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to the case.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
WDEL 1150AM
18 year old arrested for armed robbery
A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Bodies Found Inside Delaware County Home
Pennsylvania State Police investigated after two bodies were found Monday night inside a Delaware County home decorated in Christmas lights. Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found two people dead inside.
fox29.com
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
Wilmington crime report: Murders, shootings down in 2022
The number of murders in Wilmington was at its lowest for 15 years in 2022, and the number of shootings was the second lowest in 17 years, according to a new report issued by Delaware’s largest city. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and lame duck Chief of Police Robert J. Tracy on Tuesday released the Wilmington Police Department’s 2022 Year-End Crime ... Read More
fox29.com
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
Two deadly shootings in Philadelphia under investigation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings that killed two men Tuesday in North Philly and Hunting Park.A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning after police went to the 900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a shooting. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.Officials say no weapons were recovered and there is no arrest at this time. The shooting is under investigation by the Homicide Detectives Division.A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near North 15 Street & Germantown Avenue. The man was later pronounced dead and police say the man had one gunshot wound to the chest and one to his lower stomach.There is also no arrest for the deadly shooting at this time.
2 dead after crash on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was thrown from their vehicle and another car flipped multiple times in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 Wednesday morning, according to police.Just before 1 a.m., Pennsylvania state troopers arrived at the scene near the Allegheny Avenue exit (Exit 25) and found three damaged vehicles, according to an incident report.Investigators believe the crash happened when a vehicle stopped in the right center lane of I-95's northbound side. It's not clear why that vehicle stopped, but it was rear-ended by a second vehicle. The impact ejected the driver of the front vehicle onto the highway. The second vehicle flipped multiple times before coming to a rest in the center lane. The driver of that vehicle was also ejected.The drivers of those vehicles were pronounced dead on the scene.A third vehicle then crashed into the concrete barrier on the shoulder. That driver was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in stable condition.The crash caused traffic delays overnight and the highway was closed for several hours Wednesday morning.Troopers were on the scene with flashlights and investigating the crash.Lanes reopened around 6 a.m. after several hours.
fox29.com
Police: Broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday. Authorities say officers responded to the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue at 12:44 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right side of the chest.
Man shot in West Philadelphia carjacking
Police report that the victim was carjacked and shot right in front of his home where he lives with family.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
phillyvoice.com
Two people found dead inside Delaware County home, state police say
Two people were found dead Monday afternoon at a home in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania State Police said. Troopers from the Media Barracks in Delaware County responded to the home along Highland Drive around 5:15 p.m. for a welfare check. Nick Sirianni on Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'I just hope and pray...
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Four juveniles arrested in connection to shooting incident in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection to a shooting that took place early Monday afternoon. Just after noon, troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for a reported shooting, learning that two occupied residences and a vehicle occupied by a 19-year-old Magnolia man had been hit by gunfire. Troopers were able to obtain a vehicle description and began patrolling the area, locating the suspect vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of a grocery store.
WSET
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired on New Year's Eve
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The a 62-year-old male suspect is being held on charges of two counts...
Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest
TRENTON, NJ – Residents on Anderson Street in Trenton realized loud pops heard in their neighborhood Saturday afternoon were not fireworks but instead gunshots. They immediately called 911 to report the shooting. When police arrived at around 1:15 pm to the area of 37 Anderson Street, a victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right foot. He was treated at a local hospital and is recovering. “Detectives from the Mercer County Shooting Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and took charge of the investigation,” the Trenton Police Department said. “Through evidence and extensive investigative work, Detectives The post Trenton detectives investigating New Year’s Eve attempted murder make arrest appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shore News Network
