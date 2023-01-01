ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.

You can tell throughout the clip just how close Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton actually are. During a TODAY show appearance before the big New Year’s bash, Cyrus revealed some news that made Parton “clutch her pearls.”

“I’ve never seen Dolly actually scared before,” Cyrus shared. “But I told her, ‘at the end of the year, I really wanna do something different. I think I’m gonna dye my hair brunette.’ She acted like I told her the worst news you could imagine.”

NBC posted the clip to YouTube, and it can be viewed below.

People React to Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus’ Rendition of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll”

Tons of folks commented on the YouTube video, with most lavishing praise on the effortless performances of both the music icon and her younger counterpart.

“Almost 77 years young and Dolly’s heels are high as ever,” one person wrote. “Woman is absolutely timeless.”

One person pointed out how the video clearly displays the comfort level the pair holds with each other. “I love this because it shows how much Miley really loves Dolly,” they wrote. “The care and stepping back showed how much respect she has for the Legend.”

Others continued writing about how Dolly Parton is killing it and getting sweeter with time. “Can anyone name someone that looks and sings as good as Dolly at age 77 (in 19 more days). No, you can’t. No matter what, we have to protect this woman — she has to live forever.”

“This was amazing! I hope there is more!” another fan wrote.

However, it’s easy to imagine Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus reuniting for another performance, considering this wasn’t their first rodeo together. The pair famously sang together at the Grammy Awards in 2019. And the pair has an undeniable chemistry even off the camera. As Cyrus explained, Parton reacted hilariously when she told her she might want to dye her hair before New Year’s Eve.

“She goes, ‘You can’t do that. You are me.’ So I’m somehow some extension of Dolly Parton, where she looked like I had just given her the worst news you’ve ever heard. So I will be blonde,” Cyrus said.

Connie Cave
2d ago

I love Dolly but this just isn’t her. Don’t care for Miley or this trash video. Dolly please start singing what you do best… Country!

June Aker
2d ago

I thought it was great. Dolly rocking with her God daughter. After receiving a spot in the rock and roll hall of fame. ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT!!!!! THANK YOU LADIES.

Cheryl
2d ago

Can't stand Miley, Love Dolly, but not enough to watch this fiasco. Why Dolly, Why?

Outsider.com

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ TV Ratings Revealed

The numbers for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas special are in, and the country queen dominated in the ratings. NBC’s holiday movie starring Parton was a rating success, landing in the top 10 among total viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas made the chart for adult ratings in the 18-49 demographic.
People

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'

The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
MIAMI, FL
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton Says She and Husband Carl Dean Share ‘Warped Sense of Humor’

Dolly Parton been delighting audiences in country music for more than 55 years, and she's done it all with her husband Carl Dean by her side. The two have been married as long as she's been in the business. They met in Nashville on her very first day in town and they wed on May 30, 1966. Their union has stayed strong through the years, and Dolly Parton attributes their lasting marriage to one thing, in particular: laughter.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals Hilarious Secret About Her Wigs

It’s no secret that Dolly Parton is a fashion icon among a long list of other things. Her outfits have been iconic since the early days of her career. However, one of her most talked-about attributes is her constantly perfectly-styled hair. She’s not shy about the fact that she wears wigs and almost no one sees her real hair. However, Dolly’s wigs don’t just look great. They also serve a purpose.
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Family Attorney Makes Shocking Claim About Brian Laundrie’s Mother

Gabby Petito’s family attorney is alleging that Brian Laundrie’s mother offered to lend her son a shovel after he murdered Gabby in Wyoming. Pat Reilly, who represents Gabby’s parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote a letter to Laundrie’s attorney, Matt Luka, on December 5 that detailed the documents Brian’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, needed to hand over for the ongoing civil lawsuit against them.
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

‘1923’ Star Harrison Ford, Wife Calista Flockhart Look Like Newlyweds on Premiere Red Carpet

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been together for decades, but they still clearly get starry-eyed when they see each other. This was evidenced when the married couple walked the red carpet for the 1923 premiere recently. The couple smiled radiantly at each other as if they had just gotten married, even though they’d been together for over 20 years and married for 12.
MONTANA STATE
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’s Two New Coaches for Season 23 Revealed

Prior to Season 22’s winner officially being announced, NBC revealed more details about the coaches lined up for the upcoming season of The Voice. According to NBC, Blake Shelton will be returning for Season 23 of The Voice. It will be his last season on the show. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning after her brief hiatus. Meanwhile, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will be assuming the roles as the two final coaches for the upcoming season.
American Songwriter

The Clever Meaning Behind “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” by Tammy Wynette

Before we had Gwen Stefani teaching us how to spell “b-a-n-a-n-a-s” in “Hollaback Girl,” there was Tammy Wynette spelling out the pains of “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.” Though she didn’t write it, Wynette lived the lyrics of “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” having been married several times, most famously to George Jones for six years, along with four other men before her death in 1998. Co-written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, the song had a few stops and starts before it became the country classic it is today. Below, we explore the history behind Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.”
