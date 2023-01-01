Read full article on original website
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say
Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
Crime scene investigation underway at gun shop in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne were seen investigating an incident at a gun shop early Wednesday morning. Officers and crime scene technicians were seen inside of Sicarios Gun Shop on Wickham Road. Debris was seen inside and outside of the business as police conducted their investigation. Though it...
WESH
Man arrested for shooting another man in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach have arrested a man accused of shooting another man Tuesday afternoon. Jarod Vreen, 35, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Police say the weapon, a firearm, was found not far from the scene in the 200 block of South Lincoln near Eldorado Street.
fox35orlando.com
Armed suspect in ski mask robs Orlando auto parts store; search underway, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for a person they said robbed an Advance Auto Parts store with a firearm and wearing a ski mask, triggering a massive police response on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the store on W. Church Street and John Young Parkway where the suspect...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
Employees flee Orlando auto parts store after man with gun demands access to safe, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are looking for a man who attempted to rob an Advanced Auto Parts store at gunpoint. Police confirmed a man with a gun tried to rob the Advanced Auto Parts store Tuesday night on West Church Street. Officers said the man entered the...
WESH
Orange County officials identify husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County officials have identified two people killed in a shooting. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 7500 block of Fordham Creek Lane just after 1 a.m. on Sunday for a shooting call. Deputies found a woman in her 20s...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A Volusia County landlord has been arrested after officials say he locked his tenants in the garage and threatened to kill them. According to reports from the Volusia County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to Sparkman Avenue in Orange City on Tuesday. The victims called 911 and explained that their landlord, 66-year-old Lawrence Cohen, had locked them in the garage.
WESH
Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother
COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
WESH
Court date continued for Seminole County man accused of killing 3-year-old daughter
LONGWOOD, Fla. — A man accused ofkilling one of his daughters and trying to kill the other was expected court in Seminole County on Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for the death penalty in this case, for which there is still not a clear motive. Juan Bravo-Torres was arrested back...
WESH
Osceola County teen injured in crash reunites with paramedics who helped save his life
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been nearly five months since an Osceola County teenager almost died in a crash on the Florida Turnpike. Looking up at Jacob Verdecia, you probably wouldn’t know the 6-foot, 5-inch high school basketball player from Osceola County almost missed the shot of his life.
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
WESH
Melbourne gun shop hit with 'smash-and-grab' robbery
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Melbourne gun shop was robbed early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers were called to the Sicarios Gun Shop around 3 a.m. for an intrusion alarm. Investigators believe a male suspect forcibly entered the business, smashed display cases and stole multiple firearms. The suspect was...
fox35orlando.com
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead, and one person is hurt after a shooting at an Orange County home early Sunday, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it happened shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Fordham Creek Lane. Inside the home, deputies found...
Sheriff: Teenager injured in Lake Wales shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A teenager was shot early Monday morning in a residential area in Lake Wales, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Appaloosa Road. Deputies said the teen's injuries are "non-life-threatening." Few details about the...
click orlando
2 found shot in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Florida woman struck, killed by SUV following rollover crash
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 33-year-old Orlando woman who survived a rollover crash Tuesday was struck and killed shortly after by an SUV when she walked into traffic, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe west on S.R. 520 near Cocoa Water Plant Road when she […]
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach man charged with criminal mischief after throwing cell phone at passing car
1:48 p.m. — 100 block of South Nova Road, Ormond Beach. Breach of peace. Police responded to a fight at a local fast food restaurant after a witness spotted a man get out of a car in the drive-thru and start hitting the window of a truck which was also in line.
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
