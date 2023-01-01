ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Davenport man's home still seeing extreme flooding from Hurricane Ian

DAVENPORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian came and left back in September, but a Davenport man is still waiting for relief from the extreme flooding. Fred Daniell has lived in his Davenport home for 22 years, and he's never seen anything like what Ian brought. Water from the nearby Lake Saint Charles came knocking at his door, meaning fish and alligators are swimming in his backyard.
DAVENPORT, FL
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen in Lake County

ASTATULA, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy last seen in Lake County, according to Florida investigators. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they are searching for 16-year-old Jonathan Torres, a white-hispanic male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes, according to law enforcement.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
FAA: Computer issue that delayed Florida flights has been resolved

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration said a computer issue with one of its air traffic systems – which prompted flight delays at several Florida airports – has been resolved, and that it was working to resume its normal flight schedules. Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport,...
FLORIDA STATE
Polk County investigating two separate shootings in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - Two shootings occurred in Lake Wales around the same time Monday, and Polk County investigators say they are investigating them as separate incidents. One occurred near Laura Street and the other around Appaloosa Street. Both shooting victims had non-life-threatening injuries. Reports of the shootings occurred around...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lake Wales commissioners approve limits on public comments

Putting a limit on public comments was one of the topics during this week's Lake Wales commission meetings. Leaders voted to put some new guardrails in place after tensions boiled over in a previous meeting and disruptions from the audience caused officials to end that meeting early.
LAKE WALES, FL

