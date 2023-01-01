DAVENPORT, Fla. - Hurricane Ian came and left back in September, but a Davenport man is still waiting for relief from the extreme flooding. Fred Daniell has lived in his Davenport home for 22 years, and he's never seen anything like what Ian brought. Water from the nearby Lake Saint Charles came knocking at his door, meaning fish and alligators are swimming in his backyard.

