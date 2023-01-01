Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
KYTV
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
Multiple injured in a crash delaying traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Traffic is backed up about two miles on I-44 in Springfield, Missouri, following a crash that has injured multiple people. The right lane is closed on westbound I-44 West of U.S. 65. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple people are injured after a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver on I-44. Multiple cars […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield
UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
KYTV
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
koamnewsnow.com
Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region
KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
KYTV
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
KYTV
Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
When does Missouri’s minimum wage go up in 2023?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by $.85 in 2023. This is the fifth year in a row minimum wage in the Show-Me State has increased by $.85. The minimum wage in 2022 is $11.15. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $12. In 2018, Missouri voters voted for a law that […]
KYTV
Chance for strong to severe storms Monday
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
KYTV
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
City of Springfield Asks Residents to Refrain from Dripping Faucets
The City of Springfield is joining other local and regional utility districts in asking the public to turn off dripping faucets now that the temperature has increased. The large amount of service leaks has resulted in a high volume of water loss which places a strain on the utility’s ability to ensure adequate water pressure and fire suppression capabilities.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
KYTV
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0