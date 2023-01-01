ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Driver identified in fatal U.S. 65 crash north of Springfield

UPDATE 1:40 P.M. — Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who died in a crash earlier this morning. According to the MSHP report, Jennifer Hood, 30, of Carl Junction, Missouri, was pronounced dead by the Greene County Examiner’s Office following this morning’s crash. UPDATE 12:15 P.M. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 65 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
KOLR10 News

Here are the top stories this year in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As 2022 comes to a close, KOLR10 is looking back on some of the top local headlines of the year. Here are some of the top headlines from 2022 on our website. You can click the heading on each story to find the original article. Silver Dollar City train derails In October, […]
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup

A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
SEYMOUR, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region

KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic anticipated for Ozark Whataburger opening

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark Whataburger opens Tuesday. After the opening of the Republic location led to congested traffic, Ozark police officers are working to ensure everything goes smoothly. When the Texas-based fast food chain opened its Republic location, people lined up hours before workers started taking orders. This led...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

When does Missouri’s minimum wage go up in 2023?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by $.85 in 2023. This is the fifth year in a row minimum wage in the Show-Me State has increased by $.85. The minimum wage in 2022 is $11.15. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $12. In 2018, Missouri voters voted for a law that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Chance for strong to severe storms Monday

Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy