Everton manager Frank Lampard insists he does not fear for his future after an insipid 4-1 defeat to Brighton saw Goodison Park turn on his players and the club’s board.A catastrophic seven-minute spell at the start of the second half in which they conceded three soft goals to Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross to add to Kaoru Mitoma’s early first-half strike did the damage but their performance up to that point had only been delaying the inevitable.Demarai Gray’s added-time penalty consolation merely prompted yet more chants of ‘sack the board’.Lampard, who did not emerge from the dressing room...

23 HOURS AGO