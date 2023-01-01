Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes
Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
BBC
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance
Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Rodrigo earns point for Leeds in 2-2 draw with West Ham
Rodrigo salvaged a point for Leeds in a 2-2 draw with fellow Premier League struggler West Ham
Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Arsenal target and Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea have interest in the player and will try to sign him if his move to Arsenal falls apart.
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Adams, Jenz, Postecoglou, Beale, McGarvey
Oh Hyeon-gyu is set to see a dream move to Celtic blocked by Suwan, with the K-League club unwilling to agree a January move for their 21-year-old striker. (Daily Record) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has urged the Scottish FA to make sure VAR does not wreck the first Old Firm game of the new year. (Herald)
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
BBC
Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan
Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
Twitter Matchday Rumours: Leaked Liverpool Team & Gakpo News For Brentford Game
Liverpool face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Monday.
BBC
Guardiola on catching Arsenal, defensive injuries and Lewis contract
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City go to Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday. Here are the main lines from the City manager's news conference:. Guardiola said his team need to be "almost perfect" to chase down Arsenal at the top of the table,...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
Card-crazy World Cup ref Lahoz sends Sevilla boss off after 18 minutes after giving 15 yellows and two reds at Barcelona
SEVILLA manager Jorge Sampaoli was the latest victim of card-crazy World Cup referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz. Spaniard Lahoz, 45, was sent home from Qatar after showing 15 yellows and a red card in the heated quarter-final between Holland and eventual champions Argentina. And he wasn't shy to get the cards...
Frank Lampard confident he can turn things around at Everton after Brighton loss
Everton manager Frank Lampard insists he does not fear for his future after an insipid 4-1 defeat to Brighton saw Goodison Park turn on his players and the club’s board.A catastrophic seven-minute spell at the start of the second half in which they conceded three soft goals to Evan Ferguson, Solly March and Pascal Gross to add to Kaoru Mitoma’s early first-half strike did the damage but their performance up to that point had only been delaying the inevitable.Demarai Gray’s added-time penalty consolation merely prompted yet more chants of ‘sack the board’.Lampard, who did not emerge from the dressing room...
Liverpool ‘just weren’t good enough’ against Brentford, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain admits
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was blunt in his assessment of Liverpool’s performance in the 3-1 defeat at Brentford, admitting “we just weren’t good enough”.The Reds lost further ground in the race for the top four after falling behind to Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and a fine header from Yoane Wissa, who had already had two goals disallowed for offside.Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his 100th Liverpool appearance, hauled them back into the match with a glancing header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross.But Bryan Mbeumo outmuscled Konate to hit Brentford’s third and leave the visitors empty-handed.“We just weren’t good enough,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the club website. “We...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Johnson, Porteous, Aberdeen, Stewart
Celtic will raise concerns with the Scottish FA about the use of VAR after the club were left baffled that referee John Beaton was not sent to the monitor to look at a potential handball by Rangers' Connor Goldson in Monday's Old Firm draw (Daily Record). Former Celtic striker Chris...
BBC
David Gold: West Ham United co-chairman dies following short illness
West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness. A lifelong Hammers fan, the club said he passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday morning with his fiancee and daughters by his side. Gold, previously the chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City, became joint-chairman...
BBC
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa will assess John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Ezri Konsa, who were all substituted because of injury concerns during the win over Tottenham. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez awaits his first appearance since lifting the World Cup with Argentina last month. Wolves may give a debut to new forward Matheus Cunha,...
Comments / 0