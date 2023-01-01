Read full article on original website
Alert Issued In Baltimore For Wanted Well-Dressed Summer Murder Suspect
Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a man wanted on murder and multiple attempted murder charges stemming from a summer shooting downtown. An alert was issued by the department’s Warrant Apprehension Task Force regarding Jamal Smith, 31, who is wanted for...
Suspects shoot apartment building, vehicle in Manassas, police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in damage to two apartments and a vehicle in Manassas.
Man dead, 3 others including child injured in ‘targeted’ DC shooting
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was dead and three other people, including an 8-year-old child, were injured after what they believe was a targeted shooting in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday evening. Police said the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue around 6 p.m. They said a gray […]
WJLA
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
NBC Washington
Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police
Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Residential Burglary in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Video shows victim of family massacre knocking on neighbor's door, pleading for help
CLINTON, Md. — Police are urging families who are struggling to reach out for help after one person was stabbed and another shot inside a crowded home on New Year's Day in Prince George's County. Two people are dead, and two others -- including a child -- were hurt...
Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons
A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
Gunman Apprehended For Holiday Murder In Charles County, Sheriff Says
Authorities say that a gunman who shot and killed a 30-year-old man on New Year’s Eve in Charles County has been apprehended and charged with murder. An investigation into the murder of Donnell Henry Hawkins in La Plata on Saturday, Dec. 31 led to the arrest of local resident Cordell Earl Spicer, 26, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced over the holiday weekend.
WJLA
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
'Stay safe and be blessed' | Anonymous couple pays for police officers' breakfast in Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — An anonymous couple is starting the new year with positivity. According to a Twitter post from the Fredericksburg Police Department, an anonymous couple bought breakfast for three Fredericksburg officers on Tuesday. According to the police department, Sergeant Worley, Officer Pence and Officer McCoy were out for...
dcnewsnow.com
One Person Dead and Four Others Hurt after Shooting at Home in Prince William County
The Prince William County Police Department said officers found five people hurt inside a home in the Dumfries area. They either had been shot or had other injuries. One of the people died there. One Person Dead and Four Others Hurt after Shooting …. The Prince William County Police Department...
Arrests made in woman’s murder in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested two people for the killing of a woman that took place on New Year’s Eve. Officers went to Frederick Health Hospital around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 after they received word that a woman who’d been stabbed was there. […]
36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
‘Santa Slayer’ jailed after attack on inflatable decoration
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after what they described as “an unprovoked attack” on a Santa Claus decoration. Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were in Stafford Lakes Village around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 for vandalism to inflatable decorations in a yard. Deputy D.L. Brookman Jr. […]
NBC Washington
Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County
A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The killing happened...
WLTX.com
'It's just tragic' | Man charged with murdering his father with a hatchet inside Virginia house
HAMILTON, Va. — A 62-year-old man from Hamilton, Virginia died after he was stabbed to death inside his home early Monday morning. Now, his 24-year-old son is facing murder charges. Just before 6 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a...
