Prince William County, VA

WJLA

Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police

Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Residential Burglary in Bethesda

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking the public’s assistance in identifying them. At approximately...
BETHESDA, MD
Daily Voice

Clinton Couple Killed, Two Hospitalized In 'Self Defense' New Year Brawl With Multiple Weapons

A Maryland couple is dead and two others are hospitalized after a domestic incident that police believe may have been self defense, authorities say. Monique Duncan, 42, and Maurice Moore, 42, were pronounced dead around 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1 after a domestic incident at their home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton, according to Prince George's County Police.
CLINTON, MD
Daily Voice

Gunman Apprehended For Holiday Murder In Charles County, Sheriff Says

Authorities say that a gunman who shot and killed a 30-year-old man on New Year’s Eve in Charles County has been apprehended and charged with murder. An investigation into the murder of Donnell Henry Hawkins in La Plata on Saturday, Dec. 31 led to the arrest of local resident Cordell Earl Spicer, 26, who was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced over the holiday weekend.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George’s County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year’s Day. According to Prince George’s County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
DC News Now

Arrests made in woman’s murder in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested two people for the killing of a woman that took place on New Year’s Eve. Officers went to Frederick Health Hospital around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 after they received word that a woman who’d been stabbed was there. […]
FREDERICK, MD
Shore News Network

36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 36-year-old man on New Year’s Eve. According to police the shooting took place Saturday morning in Capitol Heights. The victim is 36-year-old Akeem Jamal Garrison of Capitol Heights. “On December 31, at approximately 1:25 am, officers responded to the 20th block of Chamber Avenue for the report of a shooting,” the PGPD said in a statement on Monday. “Once on scene, officers located Garrison inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was pronounced dead at The post 36-year-old found shot, dead inside car in Capitol Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
DC News Now

‘Santa Slayer’ jailed after attack on inflatable decoration

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after what they described as “an unprovoked attack” on a Santa Claus decoration. Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were in Stafford Lakes Village around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 for vandalism to inflatable decorations in a yard. Deputy D.L. Brookman Jr. […]
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County

A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The killing happened...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
