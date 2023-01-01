Read full article on original website
Bronson remains unbeaten with Big 8 girls basketball win over Union City
BRONSON, MI (WTVB) – The Bronson Vikings remained undefeated on Tuesday night with a 76-32 victory over Union City in a Big 8 Conference girls basketball contest. The first quarter was back and forth before Bronson went on a 15-3 run to take a 23-12 lead after the first quarter.
College basketball: Spartans, EMU, CMU, and WMU all in action tonight
EAST LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In men’s college basketball action tonight, Michigan State University hosts Nebraska, Eastern Michigan University entertains Bowling Green, Central Michigan University hosts Miami-Ohio, and Western Michigan University visits Kent State. The University of Michigan is back in action tomorrow hosting Penn State.
New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her second game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up seven points and a game-high nine rebounds as No. 5 Notre Dame steamrolled its first opponent of the calendar year, Boston College, 85-48. Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium, along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points. Bransford was also 5-for-5 from the field.
Jordan Faison Set for Two-Sport Career at Notre Dame
Chris Finke did it. And so did Matt Salerno. Although his path to Notre Dame looks much different than the former walk-on slot receivers who earned substantial roles in South Bend, Jordan Faison is thrilled to be Irish and he’s hungry to compete with the receivers. Out of Gulliver...
Notre Dame Football: Defensive back TaRiq Bracy says his goodbye to the Irish
On Tuesday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Tariq Bracy sent out his farewells to Notre Dame in an Instagram post as he will take the next step toward the NFL Draft. In case you were wondering... no. TaRiq Bracy does not have any college eligibility left to use in 2023. I actually made this mistake about a month ago until it was pointed out to me that he played in 7 games during his freshman year in 2018.
Commissioners to make Prairie River recommendation during Thursday’s meeting
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to decide on Thursday if they will take a position on the proposed Michigan D.N.R. reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson to the county line from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. Commissioners...
BUSINESS BEAT: Southern Marsh Realty handles sale of Corn Island
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – You may have seen on some social media platforms that Corn Island has been sold. Southern Marsh Realty handled the transaction with the changing of owners being effective on New Year’s Day. The new owners plan to continue things as they have been in...
Quarterback Is Still A Need For Notre Dame In The Transfer Portal
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner had some brilliant moments in the Gator Bowl, but there is still a need for a talented portal quarterback
Notre Dame Football: WR Braden Lenzy announces that he’s done with football
I realize this is a couple of days late, but I would be remiss if I didn’t post this on the site with a couple of thoughts. Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy announced that he is done with football, and will begin to pursue his professional business career. Lenzy’s...
Battle Creek Boudoir Photographer Shows Off Skills on TikTok
A Battle Creek photographer is changing how women see themselves and going viral doing it. Spellbound Boudoir can be found on TikTok @SpellboundBoudoir with 13.7 thousand followers and 77.2 thousand total video likes. Originally based in Portage, Spellbound Boudoir just converted the Battle Creek Hot Topic into their new photo studio.
Parkview Health announces first birth of 2023
Parkview Health announces first baby of 2023.
Glen Oaks Community College to close campus for electrical system changeover
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Glen Oak Community College announced Monday that its campus is scheduled to be closed to the public Wednesday. This comes despite staff returning to campus on Tuesday. Hope College data breach: Attorney General urges students impacted by Hope College breach to protect personal data. The college...
Kalamazoo kicks off New Year’s Eve celebration
People are preparing to ring in the new year tonight, and many celebrations are planned tonight in Kalamazoo. (Dec. 31, 2022) People are preparing to ring in the new year tonight, and many celebrations are planned tonight in Kalamazoo. (Dec. 31, 2022) Rockford HS Band set to perform in Rose...
25-Foot Sea Creature Once Prowled the St Joseph River Near Union City, Michigan
Turn-of-the-century newspaper reports share an eye-opening tale of a 'sea serpent' said to be lurking in the waters of the St Joseph River near Union City in south-central Michigan. Shared by the Union City Society of Historic Preservation and again by the Union City, MI Facebook pages, the St Joseph...
CFD called to Monday afternoon attached garage fire on Hillcrest Drive
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater firefighters were dispatched to an attached garage fire on Monday afternoon. Crews were dispatched at 12:35 p.m. to the 200 block of Hillcrest Drive. The first units on the scene found a well involved fire extending into the home. They managed to attack the...
Four Winds Casino Job Fair set for Tuesday, Wednesday
A job fair at Four Winds Casinos, but not the gambling side. They are hiring in the casino hotel and spa, with on the spot hiring. Positions include Front Desk Agents, Night Auditors, Housekeeping, Porters, Room Attendants, Massage Therapists, Nail Technicians, Estheticians, Valet Attendants, Gift Shop Clerks, Limo Drivers, Dishwashers, Culinary Staff, Food Servers, Barbacks, and more.
BUSINESS BEAT: BlueOx Credit Union tells members to be aware of scam
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The BlueOx Credit Union office in Coldwater say they have recently been made aware of a scam going around using BlueOx Credit Union’s phone number. Members have reported getting a call claiming that their account is negative. BlueOx Credit Union is urning member to...
OBITUARY: Rosalee A. Blackburn
Rosalee A. Blackburn, 69, of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union...
City officials unhappy with downtown South Bend "grocery store" progress
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A soft opening of a grocery store at 300 E. Lasalle in downtown South Bend has both city officials and residents concerned about the lack of progress. The housing project was started in 2015 by Matthews LLC. Since then, it's received $5 million in funding from the city and has failed to meet two deadlines for a completed grocery store.
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
