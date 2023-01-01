ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luther, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News On 6

Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Crashing Into Edmond Officer

A driver who nearly killed an Edmond Police officer appeared in court on Monday. An attorney for Garrett Trammell, 24, asked a judge to reduce her client’s bond, which had previously been set at $950,000. Present for the hearing was Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. In a gut wrenching...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

OCPD K-9 Helps Officers Find Suspect Accused Of Making Explosive Devices

Caught on camera, Oklahoma City Police released video of when officers arrested a suspect accused of making explosive devices at his workplace. In December, K-9 Bear was set loose inside a warehouse near I-40 and Meridian after police got reports of loud explosions. Officers arrested Troy Lee within minutes. He's...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

26-year-old Bristow man arrested for burglary while out on drug charges

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office took 26-year-old Cameron Lee Stubblefield into custody after allegedly burglarizing a residence in Slick late Monday night. Stubblefield was out on a reduced bond for a previous aggravated drug trafficking charge in September according to deputies. He was taken into...
SLICK, OK
News On 6

Man Allegedly Rams Patrol Car Of Cleveland Co. Deputy

A man rammed the vehicle of a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy on Thursday just outside of Moore. Deputies said Jonathan Roland rammed Deputy Patrick Sheriff's car before taking off. As the pursuit continued, Roland stopped, reversed and hit Deputy Sheriff a second time. Investigators said Roland then took off again.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
DRUMRIGHT, OK
News On 6

Moore City Council Allows Woman To Keep Pet Pig Who Led Police On Chase

Last week provided quite the tale at City Hall in Moore. Police chased Larry the pig in the streets last Thursday. Larry’s owner could have faced fines if she didn’t get rid of him. Police bodycam video from last Thursday shows Larry taking police down Broadway before animal...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Moving forward with plans for new Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Voters decided it needed to happen. Oklahoma County will get a new jail, and the work to get it built will start next month. It’s a wrap for the highly-controversial Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, or CJAC, which is tasked with improving the county’s jail and justice system.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

