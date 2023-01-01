Read full article on original website
News On 6
Judge Denies Bond Reduction For Suspect In Crash Involving Edmond Officer
A rogue driver who nearly killed an Edmond Police officer back in September returned to court on Tuesday, asking a judge to reduce his $950,000 bond. It was denied. News 9's Sylvia Corkill was in the courtroom as the officer was joined by his wife in an emotional day of testimony.
News On 6
Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Crashing Into Edmond Officer
A driver who nearly killed an Edmond Police officer appeared in court on Monday. An attorney for Garrett Trammell, 24, asked a judge to reduce her client’s bond, which had previously been set at $950,000. Present for the hearing was Edmond Police Sgt. Joe Wells. In a gut wrenching...
News On 6
OCPD K-9 Helps Officers Find Suspect Accused Of Making Explosive Devices
Caught on camera, Oklahoma City Police released video of when officers arrested a suspect accused of making explosive devices at his workplace. In December, K-9 Bear was set loose inside a warehouse near I-40 and Meridian after police got reports of loud explosions. Officers arrested Troy Lee within minutes. He's...
KTUL
26-year-old Bristow man arrested for burglary while out on drug charges
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office took 26-year-old Cameron Lee Stubblefield into custody after allegedly burglarizing a residence in Slick late Monday night. Stubblefield was out on a reduced bond for a previous aggravated drug trafficking charge in September according to deputies. He was taken into...
News On 6
Man Allegedly Rams Patrol Car Of Cleveland Co. Deputy
A man rammed the vehicle of a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy on Thursday just outside of Moore. Deputies said Jonathan Roland rammed Deputy Patrick Sheriff's car before taking off. As the pursuit continued, Roland stopped, reversed and hit Deputy Sheriff a second time. Investigators said Roland then took off again.
Oklahoma pair arrested in Missouri drug bust
Two Oklahomans are in hot water after they were arrested during a traffic stop in Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma couple accused of transporting 32lbs of pot
SARCOXIE, Mo. — Two people from Oklahoma City were arrested on Saturday when authorities say they made a large drug bust during a traffic stop. A K-9 deputy stopped a car around 10 AM on New Year’s Eve at a Sarcoxie Kum and Go for a registration violation, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Wylette Overton, 31, and Rodrick Richey, 33, both of Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
OKCPD identifies suspect in NYE shooting that left victim shot in both legs
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the suspect in Saturday's shooting on the city's northwest side that left the victim shot in both legs.
KOCO
Authorities report multiple incidents of celebratory gunfire on NYE in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Many celebrate the new year by lighting off fireworks, but some in the metro chose to fire off gunshots. Authorities are reporting multiple incidents of celebratory gunfire all across the metro. Some of those bullets came dangerously close to hitting people. Just minutes after midnight on...
News On 6
OCPD: Suspect Accused Of Shoplifting At Walmart Shoots At Security Guard, Flees Scene
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect accused of shoplifting and shooting at a security guard Monday night. The incident happened at a Walmart located at 2000 W. Memorial Rd. in Oklahoma City, police said. Police received a call about a shooting at the store and said upon arrival,...
KTUL
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
News On 6
Oklahoma Co. Sheriff's Office Searching For 'Johnny Depp Look-Alike'
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is asking if anyone recognizes this man who deputies call a "Johnny Depp duplicate." Deputies said the suspect made off with several stolen credit cards. The cards were recently used for purchases at multiple Lowe's stores in the Oklahoma City metro. Deputies said the man...
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
4 shot, 1 killed in OKC New Year’s shooting identified
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the victims of a deadly shooting in Midtown just after midnight on New Year's Day.
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
News On 6
Moore City Council Allows Woman To Keep Pet Pig Who Led Police On Chase
Last week provided quite the tale at City Hall in Moore. Police chased Larry the pig in the streets last Thursday. Larry’s owner could have faced fines if she didn’t get rid of him. Police bodycam video from last Thursday shows Larry taking police down Broadway before animal...
News On 6
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
blackchronicle.com
Moving forward with plans for new Oklahoma County Jail
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Voters decided it needed to happen. Oklahoma County will get a new jail, and the work to get it built will start next month. It’s a wrap for the highly-controversial Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, or CJAC, which is tasked with improving the county’s jail and justice system.
News On 6
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
