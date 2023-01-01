Read full article on original website
Related
Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club
Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes
Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Watch: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Goal Starts A Possible Liverpool Comeback - Brentford v Liverpool
Watch Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain score a header to bring Liverpool back into the game against Brentford after shocking first half.
SB Nation
Chelsea FC v Manchester City: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are headed to West London to face Chelsea FC. It is the first of back-to-back matches against the Blues, away in the Premier League and home for the FA Cup. City will be keen to get the three points at Stamford Bridge and move closer to EPL leaders Arsenal. Chelsea are looking to refind their form and get back in the race for European football.
SB Nation
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
SB Nation
How should Sunderland replace Ellis Simms in the January transfer window?
It all happened so quickly... yet here we are, four days into January talking about Sunderland needing to replace a departed player. A player who left us less than two days before a game - that player is Ellis Simms, the Everton loanee who has gone back to his side as they seek to improve their own fortunes in front of goal in the Premier League.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Aston Villa - New Year, New Villa!
Just how good was that away win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday?!. How did the lads rate Aston Villa’s performance overall?. Were the lads surprised to see Unai Emery pick the same starting lineup that faced Liverpool on Boxing Day, with the likes of Matty Cash and Emi Martinez on the bench?
SB Nation
Matchday Musings: Happy or disappointed with a point after Sunderland’s draw at Blackpool?
Given the sheer amount of injury problems we have at the minute (I think I counted eight, but I could be wrong), plus the fact we lost Ellis Simms less than two days before the game, I wasn’t expecting any major changes to the team at Blackpool. News early...
SB Nation
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings
Lumley was pretty much the only reason we weren't two or three down in the first 20 minutes. He made one superb stop in particular from point-blank range. A couple of hairy moments in the second half, but without him we wouldn't have been in the game. Junior Hoilett: 6.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-0 Bournemouth
David De Gea - 7 Made some crucial saves with the defense under pressure taking a 2-0 lead. Hasn’t done much wrong since returning to the side. The clean sheet will give him confidence. Victor Lindelof - 7 Comfortable evening for the Swede. Luke Shaw - 10 Scored a...
SB Nation
Wednesday January 4th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Good Jack, Lock Up Rico, Coombs Strike, and More...
Manchester City have another busy week. This time it’s 2 matches in 4 days. The good news is that they are both against the same opponent, so preparation should be easier. Sky Blue News is back to get you caught up for City’s pair of tilts against Chelsea FC.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
SB Nation
Five Things From A Downtrodden Defeat At West Bromwich Albion
If we were told that we’d obtain four points from the matches against Swansea City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion, you’d probably have bitten off the veritable hand that proffered it. Any win from any of those games would have been gladly accepted. That’s the positive; the negative was apparent in all of those games and it’s nothing new: we automatically play as if we are inferior to the opposition.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Listed as Interested Party for Manu Koné
Liverpool FC have been named as a possible destination for Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné as per transfer guy Fabrizio Romano. He also made sure to remind us that Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s priority. Thanks, Fab. Manu Koné was first listed as a possible name for Liverpool in that late rush before the end of the transfer window when the club seemed to be hurriedly looking for a midfielder. It’s been pretty clear that Liverpool are going to need a number of midfielders besides Bellingham. Koné would bring some much-needed intensity to a midfield unit that’s lacked consistency in that department all year - with his tackling, distribution, and ability to carry the ball out particularly impressive.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce record signing of Beth England
It’s a bit of a tough time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, so about some good news for a change? This was rumored last week, but now it’s official — Tottenham Hotspur Women have just finished what might be the addition of the season, formally announcing the signing of England international and Chelsea striker Bethany England.
SB Nation
On This Day (2nd January 2017): Sunderland come back from behind twice to draw against Liverpool
To set the scene for this fixture we may as well go back to the fun and games that was the summer of 2016. We’d just come off the back of a season in the Premier League that finally provided optimism for the future and we looked forward to England taking part in the upcoming European Championships.
SB Nation
Chelsea v Manchester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a feisty Everton side. The Premier League is back up and rolling as we are all ready for the final match of the 2022 year!. Venue: Stamford Bridge, Fulham Rd, Fulham, London, England. Time and Date: Thursday 5 January 2023, Kickoff at 20:00 GMT, 3.00 pm (EST,...
Comments / 0