San Diego County, CA

Here's how much rain fell in 35 San Diego County communities before dawn on New Year's Day

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego County will get on-and-off showers for the rest of the week. (Gary Robbins / San Diego Union-Tribune )

Here is how much rain fell in 35 communities across San Diego County on New Year's Eve and before dawn on New Year's Day. The storm has since moved into Arizona. But San Diego will experience on-and-off showers through Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Palomar Observatory: 2.97 inches

Skyline Ranch: 1.99 inches

Valley Center: 1.96 inches

Henshaw Dam: 1.79 inches

Escondido: 1.71 inches

Encinitas: 1.65 inches

Lake Wohlford: 1.56 inches

Ramona Airport: 1.54 inches

Miramar Lake: 1.51 inches

Julian: 1.45 inches

Carlsbad: 1.44 inches

Lake Cuyamaca: 1.44 inches

Pine Hills: 1.41 inches

Santa Ysabel: 1.40 inches

Rainbow Camp: 1.35 inches

Poway: 1.34 inches

Fallbrook: 1.32 inches

Santee: 1.32 inches

Descanso: 1.27 inches

San Marcos: 1.24 inches

La Mesa: 1.20 inches

San Diego County Estates: 1.18 inches

Volcan Mountain: 1.18 inches

Bonsall: 1.14 inches

Warner Springs: 1.14 inches

Oceanside: 1.07 inches

Point Loma: 0.98 inches

Brown Field: 0.93 inches

Mount Laguna: 0.98 inches

Campo: 0.85 inches

Cameron: 0.77 inches

North Island: 0.75 inches

Tierra del Sol: 0.64 inches

Ranchita: 0.61 inches

Borrego Springs: 0.28 inches

Source: NWS

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

